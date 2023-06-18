Horoscope for Sunday, June 18, 2023

Moon Alert

After 6 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For those of you who want to putter around home and get things done, this will be a productive day. Discussions with an older family member, especially private discussions, might take place. You might also entertain at home because group gatherings are favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might learn something. This is certainly an excellent day to study or to make long-range practical plans. It’s also a great day for a short trip because you are particularly upbeat and optimistic. You will enjoy schmoozing with others and staying in touch with siblings and relatives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business and commerce are favored. Financial negotiations and planning will have a solid outcome. You might also see ways to boost your income. Work-related travel might happen for some. On the whole, this is a fortunate day for you. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with both Saturn and Jupiter. This gives you a well-balanced approach between practical realism and hopeful optimism. Therefore, trust your decisions. Whatever you enter into will probably be successful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and loved ones. Although you will enjoy the company of any gathering, you will also be happy to have a private, one-to-one encounter with someone. This will make you feel good. Incidentally, this is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend, especially someone older or more experienced, might have wise advice for you today. In fact, their advice might encourage you to change your goals, or a discussion with someone might suggest travel plans or exploring opportunities in publishing, medicine and the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are high visibility today! Some people seem to know personal details about your private life. This could be because an important discussion with a boss or someone in authority is taking place. Very likely, you will benefit financially or in practical terms. Keep your pockets open!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to make travel plans, or indeed to blow town if you can swing this. This could relate to your kids, especially regarding duties and obligations or something to do with your education. You might also travel with a partner or close friend for pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a financially beneficial day for you. Negotiations will go your way. It’s a good day to ask for a loan or to request the use of something that someone else owns. If you settle disputes about inheritances and such, you’ll come out laughing all the way to the bank.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a close friend, spouse or partner. You might want to discuss practical situations that need to be addressed, especially in the long-term future. However, you might also have some light-hearted, fun-loving playful times with kids or social outings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your health and your job are both favored because you can see practical ways to improve each of these areas in your life. Real estate opportunities are worth checking out. This is a good day to entertain work colleagues at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a playful day! Romance, fun activities with kids, social outings and sports events are all excellent choices. Basically, you want to have fun! You might also help someone younger to train, practice or hone their technique in the arts or sports.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Alana de la Garza (1976) shares your birthday today. You are charming, playful, passionate and adventurous and you hate to be bored. You have an excellent head for business. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Create solid foundations. Explore physical exercise, or perhaps martial arts or yoga.

