The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Sunday, June 18, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Sunday, June 18, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

After 6 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For those of you who want to putter around home and get things done, this will be a productive day. Discussions with an older family member, especially private discussions, might take place. You might also entertain at home because group gatherings are favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might learn something. This is certainly an excellent day to study or to make long-range practical plans. It’s also a great day for a short trip because you are particularly upbeat and optimistic. You will enjoy schmoozing with others and staying in touch with siblings and relatives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business and commerce are favored. Financial negotiations and planning will have a solid outcome. You might also see ways to boost your income. Work-related travel might happen for some. On the whole, this is a fortunate day for you. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with both Saturn and Jupiter. This gives you a well-balanced approach between practical realism and hopeful optimism. Therefore, trust your decisions. Whatever you enter into will probably be successful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and loved ones. Although you will enjoy the company of any gathering, you will also be happy to have a private, one-to-one encounter with someone. This will make you feel good. Incidentally, this is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend, especially someone older or more experienced, might have wise advice for you today. In fact, their advice might encourage you to change your goals, or a discussion with someone might suggest travel plans or exploring opportunities in publishing, medicine and the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are high visibility today! Some people seem to know personal details about your private life. This could be because an important discussion with a boss or someone in authority is taking place. Very likely, you will benefit financially or in practical terms. Keep your pockets open!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to make travel plans, or indeed to blow town if you can swing this. This could relate to your kids, especially regarding duties and obligations or something to do with your education. You might also travel with a partner or close friend for pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a financially beneficial day for you. Negotiations will go your way. It’s a good day to ask for a loan or to request the use of something that someone else owns. If you settle disputes about inheritances and such, you’ll come out laughing all the way to the bank.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a close friend, spouse or partner. You might want to discuss practical situations that need to be addressed, especially in the long-term future. However, you might also have some light-hearted, fun-loving playful times with kids or social outings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your health and your job are both favored because you can see practical ways to improve each of these areas in your life. Real estate opportunities are worth checking out. This is a good day to entertain work colleagues at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a playful day! Romance, fun activities with kids, social outings and sports events are all excellent choices. Basically, you want to have fun! You might also help someone younger to train, practice or hone their technique in the arts or sports.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Alana de la Garza (1976) shares your birthday today. You are charming, playful, passionate and adventurous and you hate to be bored. You have an excellent head for business. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Create solid foundations. Explore physical exercise, or perhaps martial arts or yoga.

Next Up In Entertainment
Chicago Pride Fest’s return to Northalsted brings ‘Absolute queer joy’
Dear Abby: Husband seems to change during extended stay with his mother
Horoscope for Saturday, June 17, 2023
Enrique Bunbury vive su resurgimiento
From tuba concerto to ‘Mission: Impossible’ — CSO and Riccardo Muti achieve splendidly lighthearted program
When your kids love ‘Mars Attacks!’ Chicago tattoo shop owner figured you need a mural with aliens
The Latest
(From left) Zach Remillard, Elvis Andrus, Luis Robert Jr. and Clint Frazier celebrate the White Sox victory in Seattle Saturday. (AP)
White Sox
The Zach Remillard show: White Sox win 4-3 behind historic major-league debut
Remillard drove in the tying run in the ninth inning and the go-ahead run in the 11th against the Mariners.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Charges pending in River North shooting that ended with crash in West Loop
The suspect fled in a Jeep and was taken into custody after colliding with another car near Ashland Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_05_03_at_12.47.00_AM.png
Crime
1 in custody after man wounded in shooting on CTA train near Chinatown station
The 21-year-old was riding the train when someone approached him and shot him in the calf, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ob_CST_061023_0004.jpg
High School Baseball
Wood chip: Justin Wood, Kerry’s son, drawing father back into baseball at New Trier
Kerry has been back in uniform as a Trevians assistant. In fact, Justin wears No. 32, the same as Kerry, embracing the connection to his famous dad.
By Mike Clark
 
061523_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky facing tough stretch as they try to snap skid
Of the Sky’s nine games leading into the All-Star break, six are against teams in the top five of the standings. The other three are against the Dream and Fever, both of whom have beaten the Sky once.
By Annie Costabile
 