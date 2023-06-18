Two police officers hospitalized after traffic crash in New City
The officers were inside a patrol car in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when the vehicle collided with a black SUV at an intersection, police said.
Two officers were hospitalized early Sunday after colliding with another car in New City on the South Side.
About 3:40 a.m., the officer were inside a patrol car in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when the vehicle collided with a black SUV at an intersection, according to Chicago police.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were reported in fair condition, police said.
A 22-year-old man who was inside the SUV was taken University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported. No citations were pending.
Father and son are heading to college with a surprise scholarship: ‘I was not expecting any of this’
The Latest
Father and son are heading to college with a surprise scholarship: ‘I was not expecting any of this’
Logan and James Garcia are taking advantage of a scholarship program for all graduates and one of their parents at five Chicago public high schools.
Five men were arguing inside a garage when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street, police said.
Her husband’s parents are taken aback by her disinterest in the conversation at hand.