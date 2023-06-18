Two police officers hospitalized after traffic crash in New City

Two officers were hospitalized early Sunday after colliding with another car in New City on the South Side.

About 3:40 a.m., the officer were inside a patrol car in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when the vehicle collided with a black SUV at an intersection, according to Chicago police.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were reported in fair condition, police said.

A 22-year-old man who was inside the SUV was taken University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. No citations were pending.

