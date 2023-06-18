The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 18, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Two police officers hospitalized after traffic crash in New City

The officers were inside a patrol car in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when the vehicle collided with a black SUV at an intersection, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two police officers hospitalized after traffic crash in New City
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Two officers were hospitalized early Sunday after colliding with another car in New City on the South Side.

About 3:40 a.m., the officer were inside a patrol car in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when the vehicle collided with a black SUV at an intersection, according to Chicago police.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were reported in fair condition, police said.

A 22-year-old man who was inside the SUV was taken University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. No citations were pending.

Next Up In News
Father and son are heading to college with a surprise scholarship: ‘I was not expecting any of this’
4 men shot — one fatally — in Austin
Man and woman dead after crashing into pole in Auburn Gresham
Charges pending in River North shooting that ended with crash in West Loop
1 in custody after man wounded in shooting on CTA train near Chinatown station
Chicago Pride Fest’s return to Northalsted brings ‘Absolute queer joy’
The Latest
Logan Garcia at Juarez High School graduation.
Education
Father and son are heading to college with a surprise scholarship: ‘I was not expecting any of this’
Logan and James Garcia are taking advantage of a scholarship program for all graduates and one of their parents at five Chicago public high schools.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
4 men shot — one fatally — in Austin
Five men were arguing inside a garage when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Auburn Gresham
Man and woman dead after crashing into pole in Auburn Gresham
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Daughter-in-law is supposed to be visiting with us, but texts others instead
Her husband’s parents are taken aback by her disinterest in the conversation at hand.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 18, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 