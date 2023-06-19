The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, June 19, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, June 19, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your home routine might be interrupted. Perhaps a small appliance will break down or someone unexpected will suddenly appear at your door. Or, you might hear or learn about surprising family news? Whatever the case, be smart and be prepared. Get dressed and have some food and drink on hand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an upbeat, energetic day! However, because you’re a bit impulsive, it’s also a mildly accident-prone day. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Meanwhile, you might have clever, genius-like ideas. You might meet someone new. Plans will change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because things are a bit unpredictable. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against theft, damage or loss. However, pay attention to your inventive, money-making ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which can create impulsive, restless urges within you. Suddenly, you have that feeling that you want some excitement! You want some action! Quite possibly, you will meet someone new who is different and stimulating.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless day for you. You might feel vaguely restless, or you might know what is making you feel nervous. Either way, this is an undercurrent to your day. Fortunately, with both Venus and Mars in your sign, you are steady and charming, no matter what you face.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an interesting day because very likely, a friend or a member of a group will do something that surprises you. They might have an unexpected suggestion? Possibly, you will meet someone new who is different or a bit bizarre? (No matter what happens, someone you encounter will be interested in you.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a tricky day because your dealings with authority figures — parents, bosses, VIPs and the police — will be unpredictable. Anything might happen. If you’re pushing the limit, you might get busted. (Know this ahead of time in case you have to do some damage control.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans will likely change today. They might be canceled, rescheduled or delayed. Conversely, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. This same unpredictable element might apply to medical or legal matters or something to do with schooling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make friends with your bank account today because something unexpected could affect your wealth, taxes, debt or shared property. It might also be something surprising related to an inheritance? This is probably a minor issue but because it involves wealth and assets. Pay attention.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Conversations with a partner or close friend will be lively and stimulating today. In fact, someone close to you might introduce you to someone else who is a bit different or unusual. Or perhaps someone will say something to you that surprises you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your work routine will likely change today because of unexpected circumstances. Staff shortages, late deliveries, power outages, delays and mixed-up messages — could be anything. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents should be vigilant because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are and keep an eye on them. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change today. You might receive a surprise invitation, or conversely, plans might be canceled or delayed. This same unpredictable quality could affect sports events.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Paul Dano (1984) shares your birthday. You are courageous, outgoing and passionate. You don’t hesitate to speak your mind, which is why you know how to inspire and uplift others. Expect exciting changes and increased personal freedom this year. Learn to be more flexible. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast.

Next Up In Entertainment
Comedian Pete Davidson charged in Beverly Hills crash
Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
Chicago celebrates Juneteenth; In Lawndale and Garfield Park: ‘It’s all about family’
Dear Abby: Daughter-in-law is supposed to be visiting with us, but texts others instead
Horoscope for Sunday, June 18, 2023
Chicago Pride Fest’s return to Northalsted brings ‘Absolute queer joy’
The Latest
A man was fatally shot Thursday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Auburn Gresham
The man, 39, was outside about 9:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Roseland park
The five were gathered with other people when someone in a gray Honda sedan pulled up and began shooting at the crowd just before 8 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Two 15-year-old boys shot in West Pullman
They were standing outside in the 12800 block of South Normal Avenue when someone fired shots. Both boys were hospitalized in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
Nation/World
Blinken opens second day of talks in Beijing on mission to ease soaring U.S.-China tensions
On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met for nearly six hours with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, but there was no sign of a resolution to many fractious issues between the two nations.
By Matthew Lee | AP Diplomatic Writer
 
Pete Davidson arrives for Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” premiere in New York City on June 5, 2023. Prosecutors on Friday charged the actor with reckless driving relating to a March 4 crash in Beverly Hills.
Celebrities
Comedian Pete Davidson charged in Beverly Hills crash
Prosecutors charged the former “Saturday Night Live” s with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.
By Associated Press
 