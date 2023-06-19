Personal best muskie makes annual Father’s Day weekend trip special

Christian Otto, a member of Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., caught his personal-best muskie Thursday on Lake St. Clair in Michigan.

The 52.5-inch muskie was caught on a Ziggie Lure while Otto fished with his son Alan.

“My son and I have an annual trip there every year for Father’s Day,” Otto messaged. “This one came at the end of the day, just as we were preparing to call it quits.”

He added, “It was an extremely heavy fish for being so early in the year. Guessing it would’ve been 12 or more pounds heavier had I caught it in November.”

That’s a tradition to last a lifetime.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

