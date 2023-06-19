Man fatally shot while driving in Garfield Park

A man was shot to death Monday morning while driving in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
About 7:25 a.m., the man, 32, was driving in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.
His vehicle then struck a parked car and he was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
The Latest
The man, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in the back.
Christian Otto caught his personal-best muskie on Lake St. Clair on the annual Father’s Day weekend trip with his son.
Tart cherries possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities.
Brilliant series on Hulu makes terrific use of Chicago as Carmy and crew continue their restaurant reboot.
In a world where a college education can help balance the scales of equity, it is, ironically the savvy and well-resourced players who most often take home the spoils: Admission at top schools, a top administrator writes.