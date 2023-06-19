The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
Man fatally shot while driving in Garfield Park

The man, 32, was driving in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout his body.

By  Sun-Times
   
A man was shot to death Monday morning while driving in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 7:25 a.m., the man, 32, was driving in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.

His vehicle then struck a parked car and he was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The Latest
Columnist Rich Miller writes the Civic Committee has evolved from a standard businessperson group issuing standard businessperson demands that echoed standard pro-business publications, editorial pages and pundits, to taking a much more nuanced, holistic approach.
Crime
Man fatally shot inside West Pullman fast food restaurant
The man, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in the back.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Christian Otto holds his personal-best muskie, wth help from his son Alan. Provided photo
Sports
Personal best muskie makes annual Father’s Day weekend trip special
Christian Otto caught his personal-best muskie on Lake St. Clair on the annual Father’s Day weekend trip with his son.
By Dale Bowman
 
Tart cherry juice is extracted from common varieties of tart cherries such as Montmorency and Balaton.
Eat Well
Tart cherry juice has its health benefits
Tart cherries possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
THE_BEAR_201_0468r.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Bear’ again dishes up compelling characters, moving moments in Season 2
Brilliant series on Hulu makes terrific use of Chicago as Carmy and crew continue their restaurant reboot.
By Richard Roeper
 
Students walk through Harvard Yard in this photo from April 2022. The admissions systems at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are targeted in a lawsuit on which the Supreme Court is soon expected to rule.
Other Views
College admissions are like a high-stakes poker game
In a world where a college education can help balance the scales of equity, it is, ironically the savvy and well-resourced players who most often take home the spoils: Admission at top schools, a top administrator writes.
By Marenda Wilson-Pham
 