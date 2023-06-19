Man fatally shot while driving in Garfield Park

A man was shot to death Monday morning while driving in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 7:25 a.m., the man, 32, was driving in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.

His vehicle then struck a parked car and he was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.