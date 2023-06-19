The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing during Texas show

A local justice of the peace in Jefferson County, where Milton Powell (aka Big Pokey) was performing when he collapsed Sunday, said an autopsy to determine the cause of death was pending.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing during Texas show
Big Pokey performs at The House of Blues in Downtown Houston on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey and is credited with elevating the city’s hip-hop scene, died Sunday after collapsing during a show in Texas.

Big Pokey performs at The House of Blues in Downtown Houston on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey and is credited with elevating the city’s hip-hop scene, died Sunday after collapsing during a show in Texas.

AP

HOUSTON— Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey and is credited with elevating the city’s hip-hop scene, died after collapsing during a show in Texas, a local official said Monday.

Tom Gillam III, a justice of the peace in Jefferson County, where Powell was performing when he collapsed Sunday, said an autopsy to determine the cause of death was pending. He said Powell was 48.

Powell was a member of Houston’s rap collective Screwed Up Click that was formed by the late DJ Screw. Powell was performing at a bar in Beaumont called Pour09, whose owner, Min Dai, told the Houston Chronicle that police were on onsite and able to provide medical help “instantly” before emergency responders rushed the rapper to a hospital.

A statement on Powell’s official Instagram page said he was “well loved by his family, friends, and his loyal fans.”

Tributes from other artists poured in across social media.

Rapper Bun B called Powell “one of the most naturally talented artists” in Houston.

“He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city,” Bun B said on Instagram.

Next Up In Entertainment
Bebe Rexha OK after being hit by thrown cellphone on stage
PHOTOS: Lil’ Kim closes out Hyde Park Summer Fest
‘The Bear’ again dishes up compelling characters, moving moments in Season 2
Dear Abby: Humor, grace help tall people handle tiresome questions
‘Surrounded’: Letitia Wright makes an impact as a freedwoman finally seen
Horoscope for Monday, June 19, 2023
The Latest
Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in March. The singer suffered a facial injury from a cellphone hurled at her during a concert Sunday night in New York.
Music
Bebe Rexha OK after being hit by thrown cellphone on stage
A bruise and a bandage were visible above her left eye in social media posts she made Monday.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 killed, 3 wounded in shooting during family gathering at Roseland park
The victims were at a family gathering in a Roseland park when someone in a gray Honda sedan pulled up and began shooting at the crowd just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind a lectern during a Juneteenth celebration, which consisted of speeches from officials and activists, performances and a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony, at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Friday, June 16, 2023.
City Hall
Monument to victims of Chicago Police torture gets private funding
The Mellon Foundation grant will pay for the monument to survivors of ex-Cmdr. Jon Burge and his infamous “Midnight Crew.”
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Police say a parking lot where a Juneteenth party was being held Saturday in southwest suburban Willowbrook turned into a crime scene when gunshots were fired early Sunday. One person was killed and at least 22 wounded.
Crime
31-year-old father of two killed in Willowbrook mass shooting
Reginald Meadows died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
ST23_CWS_gonzales_r_01_8x12.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Romy Gonzalez lands on IL; Lance Lynn placed on bereavement list
Infielder Jose Rodriguez recalled from AA Birmingham, right-hander Nick Padilla recalled from AAA Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 