The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: School presentation about drugs upsets highly sensitive boy

The 6-year-old cries in class, has to go home after magician’s lesson on the hazards of substance abuse.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: School presentation about drugs upsets highly sensitive boy
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is 6 and very sensitive, maybe too sensitive. He’s also lovable, super scientific-minded, good-hearted and generous with his little sister. However, he still uses a diaper at night and has CVS (cyclical vomiting syndrome). It’s heartbreaking. For that reason, he’s on a special gluten-free, no-flour, no-chocolate diet.

The other day at school (he is in kindergarten), they had a presentation with a magician about the danger of drugs and alcohol. Just to let you know, his parents are very much into teaching their kids morals and values, and they only let him watch cartoons like “Paw Patrol” and similar programs. No movies and no TV in general.

Abby, isn’t this too early to introduce the subject of drugs and alcohol to children in school? My grandson asked, “What are drugs and what is alcohol?” Long story short, he was super scared and started to cry in class.

The school called his parents and he came home devastated. We reassured him that in our homes there are no drugs, and alcohol is in a special cabinet only for adults who use it in moderation and only occasionally because it can hurt your body and mind.

Finally, he fell asleep still crying and took a short nap. He woke up still worried about the presentation, but Mom and Dad explained there was nothing to worry about, that he was living in a safe house and nobody would hurt him or Mom or Dad and no one in his family would be hurt by drugs or alcohol.

What is your opinion on this matter of super sensitivity? I love him so much. — CONCERNED GRANDMA

DEAR CONCERNED: There are many super-sensitive adults who began life as super-sensitive children. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but children must learn to exist in and to navigate the increasingly complicated world in which they live. Your grandson’s parents should have his pediatrician recommend a licensed child psychologist who can help the boy and his parents address the challenges ahead.

DEAR ABBY: My 34-year-old daughter is the youngest of three. She has never married and has no kids. Her friends, her older sister and both female cousins are all married. She has been seeing a guy for about three years, but it’s a long-distance relationship. She lives in Washington state; he’s in California.

During this time, they split up once after he told her he didn’t think she was The One. After six months apart, they started seeing each other again. It has been a year now. When he asks, she flies down to see him. My question is, how long should she stay in this relationship before getting engaged? — CLOCK-WATCHING DAD

DEAR DAD: How long your 34-year-old daughter should stay in a relationship that appears to be headed nowhere is not for you or for me to decide. She’s an adult who appears to have settled for a friends-with-benefits arrangement, or a “situationship.” If and when she finally concludes that it isn’t going to become anything more, she will move on.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Off-leash dogs often jump on me on walking trail
Dear Abby: Co-worker cheats on his girlfriend — should I tell her?
Dear Abby: Can I replace bridesmaid now that she’s pregnant?
Dear Abby: I was grossed out to find my mom, 90, in bed with creepy guy
Dear Abby: I’m thrilled that I’m remarrying my ex, but my friends aren’t
Dear Abby: Pool-playing pals shun me for beating up a jerk
The Latest
Henry “Hank” Obrzut, who owned and operated the Skokie Hairem hair salon.
Obituaries
Henry ‘Hank’ Obrzut, who ran the Skokie Hairem beauty salon with his family, dead at 87
His wife Joanne also did hair. Their sons swept up. Their daughter did makeup. Many relatives and friends worked there during the 25 years the family operated the business.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Horsegirl_Cheryl_Dunn.jpg
Music
As summer music festival season begins, here are 6 Chicago acts worth seeking out
Go for the headliners, but stay for these local up-and-comers worthy of their own spotlight.
By Andrew Meriwether | WBEZ
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, June 2, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_113782480.jpg
Crime
14-year-old boy killed, 4 other people wounded in Fuller Park, police say responding cops exchanged fire with gunman
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:20 p.m. Thursday after a ShotSpotter detector picked up gunfire as a group of people shot at another group in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, police said.
By Allison NoveloEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 
Americans Head To The Polls To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections
Columnists
Debt ceiling vote: takeaways and how the Illinois congressional delegation voted
When Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., was sure there were enough votes to pass the debt ceiling measure, she voted no. But if her vote was needed, she would have been a yes.
By Lynn Sweet
 