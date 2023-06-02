Everything Taylor Swift in Chicago for her Eras Tour
From pop-ups to how to get to the stadium, here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Chicago this weekend.
Ok Swifties, it’s officially “Eras Weekend” in Chicago.
Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.
Taylor Swift performs three sold-out shows at Soldier Field this weekend. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Taylor Swift Chicago shows: How to get to Soldier Field, where to buy merch and how to comply with the bag policyPlanning on attending The Eras Tour at Soldier Field? Here’s everything you should know before heading to the stadium.
Concerts by Taylor Swift have cut off driving access to Northerly Island for multiple days around this weekend.
Taylor Swift is officially in her ‘Chicago Era.’ Here’s where you can brunch, play trivia and shake it off all week.If you aren’t one of the lucky ones who snagged tickets, or you are and want to start the party early, here are a few ways you can celebrate this week.
The donated tickets to a Soldier Field concert are being raffled off to benefit students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Roosevelt High School.