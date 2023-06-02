The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
merlin_113163730.jpg

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ORG XMIT: TNGW110

George Walker IV, AP Photos

Everything Taylor Swift in Chicago for her Eras Tour

From pop-ups to how to get to the stadium, here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Chicago this weekend.

Ok Swifties, it’s officially “Eras Weekend” in Chicago.

