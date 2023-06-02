PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago held a Pride Night event on Thursday. According to the website, the museum invited guests to “discover the wonders of the aquatic animal world in an environment that welcomes and embraces all identities.” Attendees could browse existing exhibits, learn from aquatic educators, and watch an ocean-themed drag show.
Snapshots from the evening:
The Latest
It will take all of us — not just government — to help migrants who have been bused to Chicago.
The suit, filed Thursday in federal court, claims the land is meant for public housing and protocols weren’t followed before the deal was inked.
In Penny Burns’ mural, though, the mythical bird isn’t rising from the ashes. It’s rising from the nearby Des Plaines River.
Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
John D. Murphy, a former Augustinian priest, isn’t on any public list of abusers. The attorney general’s investigation didn’t name him. The Archdiocese of Chicago settled claims over Murphy but doesn’t include him on its list. And his Catholic religious order refuses to name abusive clergy.