PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago held a Pride Night event on Thursday. According to the website, the museum invited guests to “discover the wonders of the aquatic animal world in an environment that welcomes and embraces all identities.” Attendees could browse existing exhibits, learn from aquatic educators, and watch an ocean-themed drag show.

Snapshots from the evening:

Andrea Oake shows guests Poblano a Green Wing Macaw during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Guests listen to Mary Dileo, Senior Aquatic Exploration Guide, talk about the Beluga Whales during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Abhijeet, host of the drag show at Shedd Aquarium, closes out the first show during Pride Night, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Drag queen Kitty Banks performs in the main lobby of Shedd Aquarium during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Drag queen Squeaky Banks performs in the main lobby of Shedd Aquarium during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A group of people look at one of the Amazon exhibits during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times