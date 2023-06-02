The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Drag queen Kitty Banks performs in Chicago at the Shedd Aquarium

Drag queen Kitty Banks performs in the main lobby of Shedd Aquarium during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography Entertainment and Culture News

PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night

The Shedd kicked off Pride month with an evening event that included an ocean-themed drag show, animal exhibits and music.

By  Tyler Theile
   
SHARE PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago held a Pride Night event on Thursday. According to the website, the museum invited guests to “discover the wonders of the aquatic animal world in an environment that welcomes and embraces all identities.” Attendees could browse existing exhibits, learn from aquatic educators, and watch an ocean-themed drag show.

Snapshots from the evening:

Shedd Aquarium educator shows guests a Green Wing Macaw during Pride Night event

Andrea Oake shows guests Poblano a Green Wing Macaw during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Guests listen to a Shedd guide talk about the Beluga Whales while they swim around in a open water tank.

Guests listen to Mary Dileo, Senior Aquatic Exploration Guide, talk about the Beluga Whales during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pride Night drag show at the Shedd Aquarium

Abhijeet, host of the drag show at Shedd Aquarium, closes out the first show during Pride Night, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Kitty Banks performs at Pride Night drag show at the Shedd Aquarium

Drag queen Kitty Banks performs in the main lobby of Shedd Aquarium during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Squeaky Banks performs at the Pride Night drag show at the Shedd Aquarium

Drag queen Squeaky Banks performs in the main lobby of Shedd Aquarium during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A group of people look at one of the Amazon exhibits during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium

A group of people look at one of the Amazon exhibits during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Man shows a Green Tree Python during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium

Joey Romero shows guests Ivy, a Green Tree Python, during Pride Night at the Shedd Aquarium, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

News
Naperville Bears? Team talking with mayor of the western suburb about potential stadium site
Photography
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the week in news
Obituaries
Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt, Chicago jazz legend and member of the original Ramsey Lewis Trio and Young-Holt Unlimited, dies at 91
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson meets migrants staying at the 12th Police District station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., in May.
Columnists
Influx of migrants in Chicago gives us an opportunity more than it creates a crisis
It will take all of us — not just government — to help migrants who have been bused to Chicago.
By Mary Mitchell
 
A rendering of the planned Chicago Fire soccer team’s new West Side training facility.
City Hall
Suit seeks to scuttle CHA land lease to Chicago Fire and construction $80 million training facility
The suit, filed Thursday in federal court, claims the land is meant for public housing and protocols weren’t followed before the deal was inked.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Southwest Side artist Penny Burns painted this mural in Lyons.
Murals and Mosaics
A car crashed into a wall in Lyons, and that’s how this mural got its ‘phoenix rising’
In Penny Burns’ mural, though, the mythical bird isn’t rising from the ashes. It’s rising from the nearby Des Plaines River.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Anti-Cruelty Society cat adoption poster
News
Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.
By Katelyn Haas
 
John D. Murphy, a former Catholic priest in the Augustinian order, in an undated photo.
The Watchdogs
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
John D. Murphy, a former Augustinian priest, isn’t on any public list of abusers. The attorney general’s investigation didn’t name him. The Archdiocese of Chicago settled claims over Murphy but doesn’t include him on its list. And his Catholic religious order refuses to name abusive clergy.
By Robert Herguth
 