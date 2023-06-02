The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Church leaders call for faithful across city to help support, house migrants living in police stations

Church leaders said they’ve developed a model for helping migrants and urged people to sign up online to take part in the mission.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Church leaders call for faithful across city to help support, house migrants living in police stations
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), Rabbi Seth Limmer (right), founder of Open Judaism, and other faith leaders sit behind a sign that reads, “Refugees and immigrants welcome here. No Muslim ban. No border wall,” during a press conference at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, where faith leaders and alderpersons called on other leaders to house asylum seekers who are currently living in police stations, Friday, June 2, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Faith leaders and alderpersons on Friday called on other leaders to house asylum-seekers who are living in police stations.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A group of religious leaders and alderpersons gathered Friday to call on faith communities from churches, synagogues and mosques across the city to house and support migrants who’ve been living in the city’s police stations.

The Rev. Beth Brown of Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church asked the faithful to form groups of two or three and commit for one year to housing and supporting a family or group currently living in police districts

“The financial commitment is somewhere between $600 and $900 a month if you can house them in your church or synagogue or mosque or temple,” Brown said from her pulpit. “We can do this Chicago. Let’s house the more than 700 people living in police stations by the end of June.”

Brown said the Chicago Religious Leadership Network has developed a model for helping migrants and asylum-seekers to be safely housed and supported while going through the process of getting work authorization, finding a job and saving money for an apartment.

Rev. Beth Brown, pastor of Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church and interim commissioner on the community commission for public safety and accountability, speaks during a press conference at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, where faith leaders and alderpersons called on other leaders to house asylum seekers who are currently living in police stations, Friday, June 2, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Rev. Beth Brown, pastor of Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church and interim commissioner on the community commission for public safety and accountability.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Brown said that help with logistics and case management would be provided and urged anyone interested in participating to go to her church’s website at lppchurch.org and fill out and submit a request form.

At least one person from each volunteer group will be required to attend a two-hour training, she said. 

“Then we will work on the process of matching you with a family in your police district,” she said.

Brown also encouraged faith communities from outside the city to participate, as well as individuals or families not tied to faith communities.

Related

“We are to treat others as we want to be treated, and we are to welcome strangers and provide hospitality,” she said.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) and Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd) attended the gathering Friday to lend support.

The city is making efforts to help with housing, including space that opened Thursday for 400 asylum-seekers at Wilbur Wright College’s gymnasium, but it will take a greater effort, said Hadden.

“We need faith leaders to be an active part of the solution,” she said. “Please answer the call, check out the website, come to the orientation.”

Since last August, Chicago has taken in nearly 10,000 migrants.

Zainab, an asylum seeker, tears up as she hears a poem about migration during a press conference at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, where faith leaders and alderpersons called on other leaders to house asylum seekers who are currently living in police stations, Friday, June 2, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Zainab, an asylum-seeker, tears up as she hears a poem about migration Friday during a news conference at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Rev. Tom Terrell, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church of Albany Park, said his congregation recently took in five families who’d been living at a neighborhood police station.

“They may be with us for three months, six months, a year, it doesn’t matter. They are welcomed as long as they need a home,” Terrell said. “I would remind faith leaders to know this: If you have a building, you have a calling .... Let’s use our buildings.”

Terrell noted that regular church business carries on.

“It provides challenges, but nothing has been dropped. It’s not always easy, but it is the right thing to do,” he said.

Next Up In News
US hiring jumped last month. So did unemployment. Here’s what that says about the economy.
Huge ‘river monster’ dinosaur unveiled in Field Museum
Immigrant dies at shelter at shuttered Woodlawn school that stirred controversy
Naperville Bears? Team exploring move to the western suburb, fearing potential Arlington Heights stadium is ‘at risk’
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the week in news
PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night
The Latest
Sneed060423jpg.jpg
Columnists
Grief of loved ones lost slams Chicago once again
48 shot and 12 slain over the Memorial Day weekend, the worst once since 2015
By Michael Sneed
 
A hiring sign posted in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Business
US hiring jumped last month. So did unemployment. Here’s what that says about the economy.
The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs. Yet there were some mixed messages in the jobs figures as the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.
By Christopher Rugaber | Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs closing pitcher Adbert Alzolay celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
How Adbert Alzolay’s development vs. lefties helped him claim high-leverage role
Alzolay recorded his third career save in a dominant two-inning performance against the Rays this week.
By Maddie Lee
 
The Heat’s Jimmy Butler dribbles against Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bulls
In defense of Gar-Pax? Well, maybe a little.
Former Bulls execs John Paxson and Gar Forman rightly have been ripped for trading Jimmy Butler. But they’re the ones who drafted him.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Amy Engebretson, left, holds her daughter Shea, as they pose for a selfie in front of the 46-foot long Spinosaurus at the Field Museum, June 2.
Entertainment and Culture
Huge ‘river monster’ dinosaur unveiled in Field Museum
The semi-aquatic Spinosaurus, which lived about 95 million years ago, is 46 feet long.
By Stefano Esposito
 