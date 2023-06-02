12-year-old boy shot in Chatham

A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.
The boy was shot in the hip just after 2 p.m. while inside his home in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition
Area detectives are investigating.
SWAT team surrounds Humboldt Park building where man waved what appeared to be guns as he yelled racist threats
The Cubs and White Sox are co-stars in an irredeemable clunker. Who’s to blame? Everybody.
Jennifer Kho, the Sun-Times’ executive editor, explains the new policy for people we’ve written about to seek a review and possibly have stories removed from internet searches.
Police were called to the 4000 block of West Chicago Street shortly before noon and closed nearby streets while they attempted to talk to the man.
The national 988 crisis hotline was supposed to divert calls away from 911, but too often, law enforcement is still the default response.
48 shot and 12 slain over the Memorial Day weekend, the worst once since 2015