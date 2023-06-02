The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
12-year-old boy shot in Chatham

The boy was transported to Comer Childrens Hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.

A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

The boy was shot in the hip just after 2 p.m. while inside his home in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition

Area detectives are investigating.

