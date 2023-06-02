The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
PHOTOS: Taylor Swift and her Swifties take over Chicago

See what it’s like in Chicago when Taylor Swift fans descend upon the city over a three-day, Tay-Tay-filled weekend.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Taylor Swift fans in Chicago outside of Soldier Field holding merchandise

Taylor Swift fans pose with their merchandise a day before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outside Soldier Field, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Whether you are attending Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour at Soldier Field or avidly avoiding the crowds, its hard to miss the Swiftie city takeover. Here are highlights from the weekend. Come back to see more photos rolling in over the weekend.

Friday | June 2, 2023

Crowds wait to get into Soldier Field for the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Catherine Odom/For the Sun-Times

Thursday | June 1, 2023

Soldier Field is seen a day before the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Catalina Dominguez, 17, from Chicago, shows off a blue Taylor Swift crewneck sweatshirt that she bought outside Soldier Field.

Catalina Dominguez, 17, from Chicago, shows off a Taylor Swift sweatshirt she bought a day before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outside Soldier Field. The sweatshirts are being resold online for hundreds of dollars.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ava Preziosi, 12, wears matching crew neck Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ sweatshirts with her mom Jaime Preziosi, 45,

Ava Preziosi, 12, wears matching crew neck sweatshirts Thursday with her mom Jaime Preziosi, 45, who got her daughter into Taylor Swift’s music. The crew neck sweatshirts have become viral online.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Taylor Swift fans stand in line to buy merchandise a day before the Eras Tour outside Soldier Field.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In This Stream
Everything Taylor Swift in Chicago for her Eras Tour
Swifties trade friendship bracelets, buy merch during wait for Taylor Swift show
Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Swifties, Chicago prepare for Taylor Swift’s Soldier Field dates
View all 7 Stories
