Whether you are attending Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour at Soldier Field or avidly avoiding the crowds, its hard to miss the Swiftie city takeover. Here are highlights from the weekend. Come back to see more photos rolling in over the weekend.

≈

Friday | June 2, 2023

Crowds wait to get into Soldier Field for the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Catherine Odom/For the Sun-Times

Thursday | June 1, 2023

Soldier Field is seen a day before the first Chicago show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Catalina Dominguez, 17, from Chicago, shows off a Taylor Swift sweatshirt she bought a day before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outside Soldier Field. The sweatshirts are being resold online for hundreds of dollars. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ava Preziosi, 12, wears matching crew neck sweatshirts Thursday with her mom Jaime Preziosi, 45, who got her daughter into Taylor Swift’s music. The crew neck sweatshirts have become viral online. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times