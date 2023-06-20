The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, your focus is on home, family and your private life. For many, this will be increased interaction with a parent. For others, it will be a focus on real estate, residential moves or redecorating and updating where you live.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks with a busy schedule of short trips, errands, appointments plus increased interaction with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Many of you will study and learn more as well. Busy you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your focus on money, wealth, cash flow and earnings will be strong in the next four weeks. You will be more mindful of taking care of what you own and making what you own work for you. At a deeper level, expect to do some navel gazing about your values and what matters in life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. Not only will this window of time replenish you, it will also attract people and favorable opportunities to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll be happy to play things low-key in the next four weeks. Having said that, with fiery Mars in your sign, you’ll also have moments of being proactive and going after what you want! (But nicely because Venus is also in your sign.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because the sun will be sitting in your House of Friendships. Enjoy hanging out with friends as well as making new friends. You will also be more involved in clubs, groups and professional associations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart shining down on you (symbolically) casting you in a flattering spotlight. This is good news! It means others will admire you even if you don’t do anything special. (Use this to your advantage.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Grab every opportunity to travel or expand your horizons in the next four weeks because this is what you want to do. If you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own city. You will also be thrilled to learn new things and study.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although you will want to travel for pleasure, for the next four weeks you will have an intense focus on finances, shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. It will be important for you to tidy these areas and resolve disputes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, which occurs only once a year. When it does, this means that symbolically, the sun is now as far away from your sign as it can get all year, and the sun is your source of energy. Therefore, you will need more rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be productive in the next four weeks because you will want to work hard and be as efficient and productive as possible. You will extend these same high standards to your health as well, which is why you might start a diet or a new exercise regime.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Grab every opportunity to play and enjoy social outings, including playful activities with kids in the next four weeks because this will please you. You want to do exactly what you want to do. This is the perfect time for a vacation.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor John Goodman (1952) shares your birthday. You are spontaneous, charming and entertaining. You are often dramatic and passionate. You need to be around warm-hearted, level-headed people. This year is about service to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be of support to someone. Time for a makeover?

