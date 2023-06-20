Man shot to death in Chatham

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.
The man, 36, was outside just before 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot by three males who then fled on foot, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, according to police.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
The Argentinian great’s first game in Fort Lauderdale would be against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.
A man, 21, was shot in the head and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, Chicago police.
Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell and other big stars adapt deadpan tones in a movie that keeps its distance.
A number of Father’s Day stories and a slow start to the reopening of perch fishing on Illinois’ Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
Drafts shouldn’t exist. That’s true even in a year in which they’ve been kinder to Chicago than any of the five major sports franchises have been.