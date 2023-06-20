Man shot to death in Chatham

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 36, was outside just before 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot by three males who then fled on foot, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

