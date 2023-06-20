The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin

A man, 21, was shot in the head and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, Monday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:45 p.m., a man, 21, was shot in the head in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, according to police.

A second man, 28, later brought himself to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, police said.

There was no one in custody.

