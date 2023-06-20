2 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin

Two men were shot, one fatally, Monday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.
About 3:45 p.m., a man, 21, was shot in the head in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, according to police.
A second man, 28, later brought himself to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, police said.
There was no one in custody.
