The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Friend needs to keep her hands off my husband’s zipper

The woman doesn’t seem to realize her correction of his pants after a bathroom visit was inappropriate.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Friend needs to keep her hands off my husband’s zipper
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I need advice regarding my husband’s friend and how I should handle a delicate situation. My husband has a woman friend. (She has a boyfriend.) They recently helped us move, which we really appreciate. She likes to make sexual jokes, and my husband does, too. I’m not a prude, but I don’t enjoy the kind of flirty vibe she puts out.

When they were helping us move, we went out for meals. She and I had privately shared that my husband and her boyfriend would sometimes forget to zip up after using the bathroom. Well, while we were walking to the car, she zipped up my husband’s zipper for him! I laughed it off, but it kind of caught me off guard. Later, my husband told me he thought it was weird, and so do I.

Should I tell her it was crossing a line? She seems pretty clueless, but I don’t want it to happen again. — AWKWARD IN THE WEST

DEAR AWKWARD: Your husband’s friend appears to have a difficult time understanding boundaries. Because it made your husband uncomfortable, HE should tell her that what she did was weird and, if he forgets to zip up in the future, she should TELL him his zipper is open so he can fix it himself.

DEAR ABBY: I recently started a relationship with “Chase,” a man I’ve known for a year. We don’t have time to see each other during the week. I have two jobs; he has one. He works Monday through Saturday. He’s also in a sports league that gets together for practice and games on Sundays.

The problem is, every weekend for the past six weeks he’s said he’d try to come see me, but by the end of the weekend, something always happened, so he didn’t. To be brutally honest, I’ve seen “friends with benefits” guys every week for years more often than I’ve seen Chase.

I don’t like having to wait this long to see him, so I recently suggested going back to being just friends. What’s the point in being in a relationship with someone I rarely see? I don’t think I should continue waiting. Do you agree? — IMPATIENT IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR IMPATIENT: If Chase was truly motivated to see you more than occasionally, he would make the time. You have my permission to quit waiting for him. And, as you move forward (and on), ASSUME that you have been “just friends” from the time he stopped showing up when you were available.

DEAR ABBY: I’m Spanish, and my husband is Indian. I have a daughter from a previous relationship, and I also share a baby boy with him. Most of the time, he speaks to the baby in Telegu, which is fine with me.

I would love for my baby boy to learn the three languages — English, Spanish and Telugu — but every time I speak with my daughter in Spanish, my husband thinks we’re talking about him and gets mad, which I think is unfair, as I can’t prohibit my daughter from speaking her language. Could you please give me some advice? — TRILINGUAL IN THE EAST

DEAR TRILINGUAL: I’m sorry you didn’t mention how old your daughter is. She should practice her English as well as her Spanish. Point out that her stepfather feels excluded when she speaks extensively to you in Spanish, which leaves him out of the conversation, and to please be more sensitive to his feelings.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Guest’s shower habit is more than boat can handle
Dear Abby: Humor, grace help tall people handle tiresome questions
Dear Abby: Daughter-in-law is supposed to be visiting with us, but texts others instead
Dear Abby: Husband seems to change during extended stay with his mother
Dear Abby: My partner isn’t making friends, despite my help
Dear Abby: My angry husband always complains, seldom goes out
The Latest
CPD Interim Supt. Fred Waller speaks about the efforts of CPD to curb violence over the summer at the Bright Star Trauma Helpline Center at Carter G. Woodson Middle School on the south side, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
News
West Side police district sees most shootings, killings for second straight weekend. ‘Challenges just keep coming,’ top cop says
“We’re doing a deeper dive to see what we can do in 11 (Harrison district) that works in some other places,” interim police Supt. Fred Waller said. “We are going to reformat some thinking and some strategies there.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Ark., July 21, 2021. Brandt, a teenager, is among several transgender youth and families who are plaintiffs challenging a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors. A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for children as unconstitutional Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File) ORG XMIT: NY750
Nation/World
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
Arkansas’ law would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18.
By Andrew DeMillo | Associated Press
 
Reginald Meadows
Crime
Family of man killed in Willowbrook-area mass shooting may file wrongful death suit
An attorney representing Reginald Meadows’ family said the property owner of the shopping center where the shooting occurred didn’t take proper precautions.
By Kade Heather
 
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook on June 18.
Editorials
A nation of too many shootings, too little support for gun safety
Illinois must stay the course on addressing gun violence, and the rest of the nation should follow. So should Congress. Federal laws are critical, since crime guns can easily move across state borders.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Prentiss Harris of Big Shrimpin,
Austin
Restaurant owners hope outdoor dining changes the mindset of West Side
Outdoor dining in Austin was relatively unheard of until the pandemic.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 