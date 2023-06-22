Horoscope for Thursday, June 22, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 11:45 a.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents must be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled or delayed. Perhaps a different meeting place? Or you might receive an unexpected invitation? Avoid sports accidents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will change. A small appliance might break down or a little breakage could occur. Surprise company might knock at your door. Perhaps a family member has surprising news? Could be anything. Have a second cup of coffee.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. On the upside, you might have brilliant ideas out of the blue? Meanwhile, new contacts, strange faces and unusual conversations might occur.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your assets, because something unexpected might impact them. For example, you might find money, you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Possibly, you’ll have a clever, money-making idea?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus, which can make you feel hasty and eager to jump to conclusions. You will feel independent, even rebellious today. Be careful that your impatience, especially with restraints, duties and obligations, does not land you in hot water!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you. You might feel vaguely confused or lacking in focus. You might begin things and then get distracted and start something else, and then get distracted again. You might also feel powerless to make changes. Don’t worry — this is a fleeting influence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you did not expect. Or possibly, you will meet someone new who is unusual or avant-garde? Someone in a group might suggest something daring and unusual, especially something that rebels against the status quo.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with parents, bosses, teachers and the police are dicey. You will not want to be told what to do. You will chafe at anyone giving orders and directions. Today you value your independence, and might feel a streak of rebellion! Don’t do anything you will regret later. Be cool.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change or be delayed today. Or perhaps, you have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so? You might meet a real character who has something unusual to say, especially regarding politics or religion. News in the media might surprise you, as well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Double check details that affect your banking, your assets and anything to do with inheritances or shared property because something out of the blue and unexpected might impact these areas. Assume nothing. Check everything out so that you’re on top of your game. To be casual about this might cost you money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A conversation with a partner, close friend or spouse might go off the rails today. This person might be demanding or you might want more freedom. They will certainly challenge you if you try to tell them what to do. Best to step back and give this situation a wide berth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your work routine will be interrupted today. Power outages, staff shortages, late deliveries, unexpected news and equipment breakdowns are just some reasons your day might go south in a New York minute! This could be an accident-prone day for your pet, as well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Novelist Dan Brown (1964) shares your birthday. You are romantic, affectionate and sensitive. You have a great appreciation for beauty along with high ideals. You also have high expectations in your relationships. This year you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — some kind of acknowledgement. Bravo!

