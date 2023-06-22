The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, June 22, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, June 22, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 11:45 a.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents must be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled or delayed. Perhaps a different meeting place? Or you might receive an unexpected invitation? Avoid sports accidents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will change. A small appliance might break down or a little breakage could occur. Surprise company might knock at your door. Perhaps a family member has surprising news? Could be anything. Have a second cup of coffee.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. On the upside, you might have brilliant ideas out of the blue? Meanwhile, new contacts, strange faces and unusual conversations might occur.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your assets, because something unexpected might impact them. For example, you might find money, you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Possibly, you’ll have a clever, money-making idea?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus, which can make you feel hasty and eager to jump to conclusions. You will feel independent, even rebellious today. Be careful that your impatience, especially with restraints, duties and obligations, does not land you in hot water!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you. You might feel vaguely confused or lacking in focus. You might begin things and then get distracted and start something else, and then get distracted again. You might also feel powerless to make changes. Don’t worry — this is a fleeting influence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you did not expect. Or possibly, you will meet someone new who is unusual or avant-garde? Someone in a group might suggest something daring and unusual, especially something that rebels against the status quo.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with parents, bosses, teachers and the police are dicey. You will not want to be told what to do. You will chafe at anyone giving orders and directions. Today you value your independence, and might feel a streak of rebellion! Don’t do anything you will regret later. Be cool.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change or be delayed today. Or perhaps, you have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so? You might meet a real character who has something unusual to say, especially regarding politics or religion. News in the media might surprise you, as well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Double check details that affect your banking, your assets and anything to do with inheritances or shared property because something out of the blue and unexpected might impact these areas. Assume nothing. Check everything out so that you’re on top of your game. To be casual about this might cost you money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A conversation with a partner, close friend or spouse might go off the rails today. This person might be demanding or you might want more freedom. They will certainly challenge you if you try to tell them what to do. Best to step back and give this situation a wide berth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your work routine will be interrupted today. Power outages, staff shortages, late deliveries, unexpected news and equipment breakdowns are just some reasons your day might go south in a New York minute! This could be an accident-prone day for your pet, as well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Novelist Dan Brown (1964) shares your birthday. You are romantic, affectionate and sensitive. You have a great appreciation for beauty along with high ideals. You also have high expectations in your relationships. This year you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — some kind of acknowledgement. Bravo!

Next Up In Entertainment
Things to do in Chicago June 22-28: The Mix
No matter what the documentary wants you to believe, you’ll never be Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jennifer Lawrence saves the day in flawed but still charming ‘No Hard Feelings’
Chicago House Music Festival and Conference celebrates the birth, evolution of hometown genre
Dear Abby: Friend needs to keep her hands off my husband’s zipper
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
The Latest
Dwain Williams (right) was confronted by three gunman in an attempted carjacking Dec. 3 after he left a popcorn shop.
Crime
2 found guilty of killing retired Chicago firefighter during attempted carjacking
Devin Barron and Jaylen Saulsberry were each convicted of murder in the 2020 shooting of Lt. Dwain Williams during a carjacking attempt outside a Morgan Park popcorn shop.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
nix_harris.jpg
Columnists
Biden names Oak Park’s Sheila Nix to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign chief of staff
In 2020, Nix was campaign chief of staff for then-Sen. Kamala Harris when she joined the Biden ticket.
By Lynn Sweet
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. can’t catch a home run by Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran during the fourth inning Wednesday. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox drop series to Rangers, fall to 32-44
Andrew Vaughn hits solo homer; Michael Kopech lasts four innings vs. Rangers
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Image_from_iOS.jpg
News
‘God’s calling.’ Man uses medical emergency training to help those hurt in hit-and-run outside Sox park
‘I was about 7 feet away when I saw the first man get hit and then sent through the sunroof,’ Artist Eastling said. The driver, Condelarious Garcia, faces multiple felony charges.
By Allison Novelo
 
At a City Hall briefing, Johnson said he would defer to elected Local School Councils, who since 2019 have been responsible for voting on whether to keep their officers.&nbsp; “I support LSCs and the democratic process that has been established through that particular means of government,” he said.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Education
Mayor Johnson passes on trying to pull cops from schools
Johnson on Wednesday said he would defer to elected Local School Councils at individual schools, who are responsible for voting on whether to keep officers.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 