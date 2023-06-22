The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Mayor Johnson should stop moving migrants

Moving the families out of the YMCA to Daley College, only to then move migrants at the police stations to the Y, makes no sense.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Mayor Johnson should stop moving migrants
A CTA bus arrives at the High Ridge YMCA, 2424 W. Touhy Ave., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. It was one of three buses sent to the YMCA to move migrant families to Daley College. | Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

A CTA bus arrives at the High Ridge YMCA, 2424 W. Touhy Ave., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. It was one of three buses sent to the YMCA to move migrant families to Daley College. | Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

I have been following the story of the migrant families at West Ridge YMCA having to move to the far South Side. This makes absolutely no sense at all! Why can’t the migrants at the police stations go directly to Daley College, to prevent extra trauma from unnecessary moves?

Moving the families out of the YMCA to Daley College, only to then move the migrants at the police stations to the Y, makes no sense. This disruption to the West Ridge Y community shows a gross disregard for the needs of the new community members, as well as the teachers and supportive organizations who have kindly stepped up to welcome the families.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Mayor Brandon Johnson had an opportunity to listen to the community and the families who have created a stable environment in the West Ridge neighborhood. Instead, he sent the families to a neighborhood hours away by CTA. I was hopeful for his fresh perspective, but I don’t see anything happening yet I can agree with. What a disappointment!

Bonnie Richardson, Edgewater

Connect the dots between drug prohibition and Chicago violence

The strip mall gun battle in Willowbrook this past weekend is a reflection of typical, irrational and prolific gun violence across America every weekend. Why?

Drug prohibition arms some kids with guns enabling them to compete in the lucrative, heartless and competitive illegal drug business, and others kids (like many adults) take up arms in an effort to protect themselves from random violence commonly experienced anywhere and everywhere, for any reason or no reason, in the drug-war environment in which we all live.

There is no stopping such violence or dependence on firearms as a survival strategy without legalizing drug sales for all commonly used mind-altering substances, as we Americans once did with all alcohol varieties for the same reason — to stop the violence.

Sadly, no local, state or federal public officials or candidates for public office are calling for drug legalization to stop the killing. Also notice that no religious, business, violence interrupter or nonprofit organization leaders are even discussing the contribution of drug prohibition to gun violence. No leader is connecting the dots.

Instead, leaders issue statements condemning the violence and, at best, support a plethora of root-cause solutions that always exclude consideration of dispensing with drug prohibition.

Exclusion of the idea of drug legalization has been off the table in Chicago and across America since “the shooting ‘90s,” and dependable, re-occurring violence is the result.

Meanwhile, the drug trade grows, adapts and flourishes. Let’s start talking sense and implementing change. Let’s start talking about the legalization, regulation and control of mind-altering substances to stop violence and prevent accidental overdose.

James E. Gierach, Palos Park

Next Up In Commentary
NASCAR no more ridiculous than golf, reader says
A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Illinois is fighting hard to protect abortion rights
Biden names Oak Park’s Sheila Nix to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign chief of staff
Cubs riding a hot streak as they call on London
Cubs radio man Pat Hughes has a Hall of a speech coming up — and it’s already making him cry
Food is medicine programs can improve health, reduce food insecurity
The Latest
AP23172586811546.jpg
Nation/World
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.
By Patrick Whittle | AP and Holly Ramer | Associated Press
 
Construction crew install a concrete barrier on Balbo Drive for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
La calle Balbo Drive está lista para las carreras de NASCAR
NASCAR ha comenzado a trabajar en todas menos dos de sus 13 tribunas y suites. Pero todavía hay más trabajo por hacer en los días previos a las carreras del 1 y 2 de julio.
By David Struett
 
20221008_PE8_7391.JPG_1200x1200.jpg
Sports Media
Yankees TV voice Michael Kay diving into Cubs-Cardinals for ESPN broadcast Sunday
What can Cubs fans unfamiliar with Kay expect? Considering the first pitch is scheduled for 9:10 a.m., a wake-up call is coming. “I get into the game,” he said.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Uniting Voices Chicago will perform the national anthem before the Grant Park 220 NASCAR race on July 2.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Uniting Voices Chicago choir will sing national anthem before Grant Park 220
Uniting Voices Chicago will include more than 30 local performers.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago
News
Woman charged with murder after allegedly telling 14-year-old son to shoot man during fight at a Maxwell Street Express
The son is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in Juvenile Court.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 