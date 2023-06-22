The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Twins sign former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel to minor league contract

The 35-year-old left-hander was 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts last year with the White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He was released by the Rangers on Sept. 4 and had been a free agent.

By  Associated Press
   
Michael Dwyer/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Keuchel, a two-time All-Star and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, is 101-91 with a 3.98 ERA in 257 starts and 11 relief appearances. He’s been working with performance coaches at Driveline Baseball in Kent, Washington.

“We’re glad to have him in the organization and to give him an opportunity to go out there and pitch and show all the things that he’s been working on, because I’ve heard he’s been working on a few things,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Thursday’s game against Boston.

Minnesota does not have a left-handed starter in its rotation.

Signed to a $55.5 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in December 2019, Kuechel was 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA for the White Sox in 2020 and finished fifth in Cy Young voting.

He slumped to 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 2021 and had a 7.88 ERA in eight starts last year, then was designated for assignment on May 28 and released two days later.

