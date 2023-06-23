The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
LGBTQIA+ News Chicago

Additional police officers to staff Sunday’s annual Pride Parade in Uptown

Officers’ days off were also canceled to ensure the department has enough police for the parade and any other activities in the city.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Interim Supt. Fred Waller and Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) discussed safety plans Friday for this weekend’s 52nd annual Pride Parade in the Uptown neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Interim Supt. Fred Waller outlined safety plans on Friday afternoon for this weekend’s 52nd annual Pride Parade in the Uptown neighborhood.

Waller and Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) addressed reporters at Sidetrack, a gay bar on North Halsted Street.

“The Pride Parade is not only a longstanding tradition, but a great time as a city that allows us to come together and celebrate our diversity and culture,” Waller said. “We want to make sure that all members of our LGBTQ+ community feel safe and protected during this parade and every day.”

Additional officers and command posts will be at the parade — which starts at noon — and more experienced officers will work after the parade and into the Sunday night, Waller said. Undercover officers will also be in the crowds throughout the day.

Officers’ days off were also canceled to ensure the department has enough police for the parade and any other activities in the city. The department’s counter terrorism unit has been monitoring for any potential threats toward the parade or the LGBTQ+ community in general.

“We are constantly monitoring social media for any type of threats,” Waller said. “There’s a special focus because of the parade, so we are constantly checking.”

Brad Balof, the general manager of Sidetrack, said he feels supported and protected by the Chicago Police Department ahead of the weekend’s festivities.

“I understand that in many parts of the country, people will be celebrating pride, people that own LGBTQ businesses and LGBTQ business owners will be having pride celebrations during which they might not feel supported by their local police community,” Balof said. “But I am very thankful and grateful that here in Chicago we have a very strong police force that stands behind us during these celebrations.”

Given that the Pride Parade marks the anniversary of the 1970 Stonewall riots after a police raid in New York City, Waller said CPD has made progress toward building bridges with the community.

“We’re knocking down a lot of those walls,” Waller said. “We know we have more work to do. But we are committed to building trust and partnerships with our LGBTQ+ community members.”

Sunday will be Lawson’s first Pride Parade as the ward’s alderperson. He thanked police and city officials for coordinating a safe parade.

“I want to welcome everybody that’s coming to our community this weekend and offer a great, safe and vibrant experience for everyone,” Lawson said.

