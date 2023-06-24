Horoscope for Saturday, June 24, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For two more weeks, fiery Mars, your ruler, will be in your fellow Fire Sign, which energizes you and makes you feel vigorous and willing to work. It boosts your self-confidence and makes you more effective and more competent than usual. This is a lovely bonus that will be active until June 10. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the next few weeks, increased activity and chaos on the home front might dog your steps. This could be due to renovations, residential moves, visiting guests, broken pipes, an influx of critters — could be anything that makes you determined to turn things around. You will.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have been unusually persuasive and physically upbeat recently. This has been due to the placement of Mars in your chart. This energizing vigorous influence will continue for two more weeks, so make the most of it! It certainly makes you identify with your ideas, which is why you are so persuasive lately!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

At this time, you’re willing to use your possessions to get work done. If you have something that will help you accomplish a task, then you will use it. This energy and focus, especially using your money and assets, will last for two more weeks until June 10.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Fiery Mars will continue to be in your sign for the next two weeks. This is partly why you’re so busy, and you’re more of a fighter for your own rights than usual. Mars represents energy, which is why you have energy to burn!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This has been a mildly frustrating time because Mars has been hiding in your chart and will continue to do so for the next two weeks. This can provoke you to create the wrong impression and do something that undermines your own position. (Gone in two weeks.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Competition with friends and groups will continue for the next two weeks, especially in physical athletics. It’s important for you to learn how to cooperate with others and not try to run the show. Coordinate your needs with others to get things done.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Mars has been at the top of your chart for a few weeks and will continue to be there for two more weeks until June 10. This greatly arouses your ambition! It makes you want to succeed and to win, at all costs. Be careful because this can create conflict with coworkers and bosses.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveler of the zodiac and recently, Mars has been urging you to get outta Dodge. Your desire to travel will continue for two more weeks, so act while you can. Use this same energy to study and learn new things. Explore and discover!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial disputes, especially about inheritances and shared property, have been on your plate recently. This same astrological energy will also heighten your sex drive. These influences will continue for the next two weeks. Be prepared.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s never easy to have Mars opposite your sign because this can create conflict with those who are closest to you. In two weeks, Mars will move on and not be opposite your sign again for two years. Until then, patience is your best friend.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s been easy to be productive because Mars has been in your House of Employment recently. It will continue to be there for two more weeks, giving you the energy and drive to work hard and get things done. Naturally, you want credit for your efforts! And why not?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Iain Glen (1961) shares your birthday. You are ambitious, hard-working and very independent. You like to call your own shots and run your own show. You are also imaginative. This year is full of beginnings and opportunities. Be courageous and ready to open any door! You might take on a leadership role.

