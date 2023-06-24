The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 24, 2023

Chicago outdoors: Muskie caught to “Thriller,” fox kits, old loons, hunter safety

A muskie caught to a band on shore doing “Thriller,” fox kits in the suburbs, one of the oldest common loons reappears and a question on hunter safety classes are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Muskie caught to “Thriller,” fox kits, old loons, hunter safety
Fox kits looking good in Downers Grove. Credit: Dave Derk

Fox kits looking good in Downers Grove.

Dave Derk

Notes come from around Chicago outtdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

“Dave [Derk] was taking me for breakfast today for my birthday and we saw mom fox and two of her kits (they are getting big),” Sondra Katzen emailed. “Lighting wasn’t the greatest, but Dave was able to get a few nice shots [in Downers Grove].” And my day was made with my favorite mammal.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I have a 28-year-old grandson, interested in upland game and waterfowl hunting, which I do. He has his Illinois FOID card but, to get a Illinois hunting license he needs to have been certified in a Hunter Safety Course. I have tried to find one in a 60 to 75 mile radius of Chicago. . . . How can I find a viable and near-by available course?” Ted Rotzoll

A: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources lists the hunter safety courses at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty by date, so you can find one somewhere. Otherwise, you can search by individual county. I also list course offerings from the nine-county area in the calendar on Saturdays. FYI, summer is a down time for classes.

BIG NUMBER

36: Years old one of the world’s oldest common loons turns this month. The loon, known as ABJ, was spotted again earlier this month after disappearing for a while (after a fight over an ex-longtime mate Fe) at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Click here to for a fascinating read more about old loons, especially the parts about ABJ and Fe, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

LAST WORD

Vince Oppedisano with a muskie from the Fox River, caught while a band attempted “Thriller” on shore. Provided photo

Vince Oppedisano with a muskie from the Fox River, caught while a band attempted “Thriller” on shore.

Provided

“I didn’t see the strike but all of a sudden there was a big fish on the line. Loosening drag saved the day and I was able to secure the fish in the water & carry to shore for a quick snapshot before releasing it back into the current of the Fox River while the band took a stab at Michael Jackson’s `Thriller.’ “

Vince Oppedisano, on catching a muskie while fishing smallmouth bass on the Fox River in the western suburbs (click here to see the video)

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, June 28: Steve Ryan “North American Destinations for Trophies,” Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

DOG DAYS

Sunday, June 25: Dog Admission Day, Morton Arboretum, $5 per dog, visit mortonarb.org.

FISHING DERBY

Friday, June 30-July 9: Annual multi-species Kankakee River Fishing Derby, $20 per family. Details at kankakeefishingderby.com.

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Friday, June 30: Final day, applications for free dove hunting permits

Through June 30: Final day, second lottery, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits

HALL OF FAME

July 14: Deadline to make nominations for the 2023 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. Click here for the nomination form. For info, info@ilconservation.org or (217) 785-2003.

Next Up In News
Don’t give up. Keep pushing back against anti-abortion policies.
‘Party with a purpose’: Pride in the Park brings community, music to Grant Park
Person fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff wants judge to block feds from playing roughly 100 recordings at perjury trial
Lawsuit: Doctor said injuries from collision with CPD cruiser led to death of mentally ill woman
Pension stripped from former state lawmaker who called bribes he passed to another pol ‘the jackpot’
The Latest
Offseason_preview.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks offseason preview: Plenty of draft picks, free-agent decisions to make as rebuild continues
After drafting Connor Bedard next Wednesday — the easiest decision possible — the Hawks will still have 10 additional picks to make, plus trades to consider and free agents to sign. Here’s a guide to what this summer will bring
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Weekly dinners with relative are clashing with my other fun
A meal habit developed during COVID is less appealing now that entertainment venues have reopened.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A rendering of part of the proposed One Central Development, which would be built atop rail tracks west of Soldier Field.
Letters to the Editor
Don’t give One Central $6.5 billion in taxpayer money
It’s time for the public to drive the conversation and time for private developer Landmark to find someone other than taxpayers to take billions in risk for One Central. The state’s study will likely show there are better development uses for the money.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talk after a game in December.
Bears
Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs
Where does Bears quarterback Justin Fields fit in?
By Patrick Finley
 
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton attends an abortion rights rally in the Loop on May 7, 2022.
Other Views
Don’t give up. Keep pushing back against anti-abortion policies.
I’m proud of the work Illinois has done to protect reproductive rights, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton writes. As a mother, I know the fight isn’t over to protect rights for the next generation.
By Juliana Stratton
 