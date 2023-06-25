Horoscope for Sunday, June 25, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5 to 6 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. Your communications might be confusing because of misinterpretations, misunderstandings or possible deceit. Meanwhile, you don’t seem to have your usual energy to work. (It’s that kinda day.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Postpone important purchases or financial decisions for another day because issues are fuzzy and confusing. You might not have all the facts. Or you might misunderstand someone or something. It’s possible that someone might even mislead you, especially financially speaking. Caution!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today your ruler Mercury is in your sign, but it is at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which is classic for confused communications. This can even cause confused thinking! Meanwhile, relations with family members, especially females, are also subject to misunderstandings. Do nothing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something unusual or suspicious might be going on behind the scenes. Therefore, if you feel that something fishy might be going on, it is! You can count on this. Avoid the advice of others, because it could be entirely misleading or uninformed. Don’t trust anyone’s wishful thinking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid important discussions about inheritances, shared property, insurance disputes and such, because it will be hard for you to really get behind your words. You feel half-hearted. You’re also suspicious that a friend or a member of a group might not be telling you everything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Double check any important instructions from parents, bosses, VIPs or the police because they are subject to confusion and misinterpretation. It’s also possible that someone is purposely misleading you. Whatever the case, be on your guard. All is not as it appears.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the classic day for others to dazzle you with their rhetoric or propaganda. This could happen with something related to politics or religion. Don’t fall for anything if you feel the least bit suspicious or skeptical. Today’s the kind of day where communications are subject to confusion and misrepresentation. Not good. Tread carefully!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might talk to a friend or a member of a group about group funding or shared resources, or anything jointly held. If so, you should be aware that these discussions are subject to confusion and even misrepresentation. Therefore, do nothing today. Just listen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don’t agree to anything important when talking to bosses, parents or partners and close friends. Confusion is rampant! People might make the wrong assumptions (including you). Some of you might even be purposely deceived by someone else. Don’t agree to anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Issues that are work-related or even related to your health are subject to confusion. Be aware of this. This means this is a poor day to make an important decision related to travel, higher education, your health, your job or anything to do with your pet. Sit this one out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Steer clear of financial decisions and handling money because mistakes, errors and confusion might get you in trouble. A misunderstanding could lead to a loss on your part. This confusion extends to dealing with kids as well as discussions with romantic partners.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Beware of pie-in-the-sky thinking because it’s easy to kid yourself. Someone might withhold information from you or purposely deceive you. You might also be misunderstood by someone else. Don’t be confused by other people who are excited about wild fantasy dreams. “Not tonight, Josephine.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress McKenna Grace (2006) shares your birthday. You are very creative, sensitive, and sometimes psychic. For your well-being, it’s important for you to set boundaries with others. This is a slower-paced year for you. It’s time to rejuvenate yourself and concentrate on your needs, and especially the kind of relationships that will bring you happiness.

