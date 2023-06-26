The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 26, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, June 26, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Slow down and take it easy. Because you might feel competitive in sports, do what you can to avoid sports accidents. Parents should be vigilant with their kids to avoid accidents. You might impulsively do something about a social occasion or a romance that you will regret. Caution!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do what you can to avoid accidents and unexpected delays at home. Definitely make an effort to keep the peace among family members. Harmony is important because today, it’s easy to lash out and then have later regrets. Give everything a sober second thought.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Think before you speak and act. Guard against impulsive, rash actions. Be smart and drive defensively. Be aware of ground traffic. Meanwhile, don’t try to coerce others to agree with you. Be reasonable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Usually, you are prudent with money. Today, however, financial decisions, especially if they are made suddenly, could go south in a New York minute. Do not shop impulsively. Take care of what you own. Guard your possessions against loss. A tricky day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Mars is in your sign at odds with Uranus, which means you feel rebellious and reluctant to follow orders and play by the rules. Your personal independence matters more! This is understandable; nevertheless, pull back and see the big picture. Don’t do anything you will later regret.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tread carefully today. If you think there is someone out there working against your best interests, you are probably right. Trust your gut instincts. Younger people might listen to your ideas, especially about future plans. If you make changes, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be a bit more emotional today because the moon is in your sign. However, this also gives you a slight edge over all the other signs. Meanwhile, a friend or a member of a group might catch you off guard. They might do something you least expect. Be prepared.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents, bosses and the police might be aggressive with you today. You might be busted for some reason. Certainly, they will do something you least expect, which creates feelings of rebellion or a strong reaction within you. Play your cards close to your heaving bosom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans are unreliable today. They might be canceled, delayed or changed. Possibly, you will suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Likewise, you might have a strong reaction to something about politics or religion. For your own best interest, think before you speak.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a tricky day for finances. Surprising influences can create detours, mishaps and unexpected events. Make friends with your bank account. Know what’s happening with debt, credit and your financial arrangement with partners. Stay in the know.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you feel restless and eager for change. Perhaps this is because a friend, spouse or partner has done or said something unpredictable. Something you didn’t see coming. Guard against a knee-jerk reaction. Be smart and give yourself time to process how you want to respond.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Work events are completely unpredictable today. Expect staff shortages, equipment breakdowns, power outages, late deliveries and possibly a coup or a minor revolt. Things will not flow as you expect them to. Au contraire! This is an unpredictable day related to your job, anything you do, your health and even your pet. Caution!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Aubrey Plaza (1984) shares your birthday. You are multitalented. You are intelligent, creative and also interested in science. You’re a great conversationalist who is basically serious. This is a wonderful year for you with opportunities to socialize and enjoy your life! Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Old friends might reappear.

