War on Drugs hasn’t worked, so it’s time to try something else

I think a recent letter writer was on the right track with his suggestion that drug-related violent crime would stop if drugs were legalized, but he omitted an important principle that supports his argument.

There is drug-related crime because there is money to be made in dealing drugs. There is money in it because drugs are illegal. Make them legal, and you drain the money and the motivation for violence from the system. I would think the example of Prohibition would have taught this.

Drugs are not intrinsically expensive, but drug laws are a price-support system for them, and that is where the trouble starts. If those now selling drugs had to compete with legal dispensaries (which, by the way could be required to offer safer products than what one gets in the on-street drug-procurement lottery), I think they would be hard-pressed to clear enough profit to pay for much of an arsenal.

I’ve long thought politicians who want to be tough on drugs prefer the warm feeling of holding the moral high ground to actually solving the problem. The War on Drugs has gone on for half a century, and it has not worked. Common sense suggests trying something else.

Curt Fredrikson, Mokena

Legalize drugs but enforce laws if there’s wrongdoing

A recent letter to the editor says criminal violence could be sharply reduced by legalizing the mind-altering drug trade, as alcohol has been legalized.

Yes, but we will still need to strongly discourage irresponsible drug use.

Let the law be that adults may take any drugs they please — but any wrongdoing while “under the influence” will be punished as if it had been done on purpose.

If you choose to let your body run out of control, you will be held fully responsible for whatever it does. “I didn’t mean to” is no excuse.

Damage the machinery where you work because you are high on marijuana, and you will be charged with sabotage.

Fail to support your children because you are so spaced out that you can’t hold a job, and you will be charged with child neglect.

And yes, if you kill someone while driving drunk, you will be up for murder — I see no reason to exempt alcohol from this rule.

If you can use a drug — including alcohol — without hurting other people or damaging their property, then no harm is done and what you take is nobody else’s business.

George W. Price, Portage Park

Can’t change history

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy supports expunging former President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Speaker, history is history.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Orland Park

Thankful for the government workers

I completely agree with a recent letter writer about the hopelessly long waits to reach the Social Security Administration and agree there needs to be funding to improve this vital service for almost every American.

But I would like to add my experience: Every time that I have gotten through to a person that person has been patient, kind, understanding and, most importantly, helpful. There are some wonderful people who work for the Social Security Administration, and I am grateful for their help.

Elizabeth Butler Marren, Beverly