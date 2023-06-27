The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be ready to cooperate with others, because the moon is still opposite your sign. Quite likely, you will meet someone who is vigorous and interested in sports, socializing, or something to do with your kids. Stay light on your feet so that you can be flexible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can get a lot done at work or in anything that you choose to do because you are motivated to follow through and go after what you want. Competition will only spur you on. You might also be interested in exploring a new health regime to get in better shape. (A minute on the lips is a lifetime on the hips.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A playful day! Accept invitations to socialize, enjoy sports events and fun activities with children. Your creative vibes are hot! You might initiate a social event yourself because you’re keen to have a good time. Nevertheless, you do have excellent money-making ideas right now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have a vigorous discussion with a female family relative. It could pertain to money or how to share costs related to home and family. With both the sun and Mercury in your sign, you’ll find it easy to express yourself and put your cards on the table.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In one way, you want to play things low-key and work alone or behind the scenes. In fact, research will appeal. But in another way, you’re keen to communicate to others because you have something to say. In fact, you will be convincing! And charming. (You devil.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have strong ideas about financial matters, earning money, spending money or making a purchase today. This is why you won’t hesitate to speak your mind, especially if you’re talking to younger people or groups. Meanwhile, a secret affair is taking place for some of you. Oh yes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to work with others or work alone because you have feelings of independence, and at the same time, you have feelings of leadership. You’ll have no trouble expressing your feelings openly and sincerely. You will also attract strong people today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will choose to work alone or behind the scenes today because you want to do this. Nevertheless, you might influence a group, especially in competitive sports or a physical situation. Perhaps you will inspire others by your own example of ambitious knowledge of how to get things done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Conversations with female acquaintances will be lively today! You might talk to someone from another background or a different culture. Or you might meet someone who is strong and competitive. You have a strong desire to take the initiative and make the first move.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People notice you today. If you have to defend your point of view, you will do so, even if challenged. Nevertheless, people will respect you even if they don’t agree with you because you’re prepared to express your ideas openly and sincerely. Be a role model.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People will admire you because your idealism shows. You want to make the world a better place, and today you’re prepared to speak up and defend your beliefs. This is why you will attract people to yourself who are strong and have the courage of their convictions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will vigorously defend your best interests when it comes to discussions about inheritances or how to share or divide something today. You might also defend the interests of someone else?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Toby Maguire (1975) shares your birthday. You are strong-willed with a vibrant energy. You’re eager for new experiences and willing to take a chance. You are competitive and persuasive. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations, plus take charge of your health. Work hard and stay grounded.

Next Up In Entertainment
A tangled web is woven in Steppenwolf Theatre’s somewhat disjointed ‘Another Marriage’
NASCAR Chicago weekend promises music, food, family fun — and racing, too
Angela Bassett finally will get her Oscar — an honorary one
BET Awards honor Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years, pay tribute to Takeoff and Tina Turner
Dear Abby: Dad lets son have girlfriend in his room, but for daughters, no boyfriends are allowed
‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed’: How gay actor moved between the spotlight and the shadows
The Latest
Starting against the Angels on Monday night, right-hander Dylan Cease made it nine games in a row that the Sox have struck out at least 10 batters.&nbsp;
White Sox
Cease strikes out 10, Robert homers but White Sox walked off on wild pitch in ninth
“That ninth inning gets magnified, but one run is not going to cut it,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “That’s just the way it is in this league.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Colorado_Springs_Shooting.jpg
Nation/World
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder in the November 2022 attack that left five people dead.
By Associated Press
 
Manhattan_Tolls.jpg
Nation/World
New York City drivers to pay extra tolls as part of first-in-the-nation effort to reduce congestion
Motorists could be charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. The toll would reduce traffic, improve air quality and raise funds for transit.
By Associated Press
 
Asylum seekers buses Daley College migrants
City Hall
City could open as many as 5 migrant shelters
Potential sites for new shelters were identified in a memo distributed to Chicago City Council members before a meeting Wednesday of the Council’s Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee.
By Fran Spielman
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Woman fatally shot in South Shore
The woman was shot in the back in the 2800 block of East 75th Street, police said. She later died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 