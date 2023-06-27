Oscar Mayer Frankmobile to visit Chicago area over the next few weeks

Oscar Mayer’s famous Frankmobile — formerly known as the Wienermobile — will be making a few stops in the Chicago area over the next few weeks.

The Frankmobile, the symbol for the Chicago-based hot dog maker, can be spotted at parades, celebrations and businesses around the city from Tuesday through July 4.

On Sunday, the Frankmobile stopped at Chicago’s Pride Parade on the North Side of the city.

Upcoming stops for the Frankmobile will be at:



10:30 a.m., Tuesday at 200 E. Randolph St.

11 a.m., June 28 at 4640 S. Halsted St.

3 p.m., June 28 at 2200 S. Western Ave.

11 a.m., June 29 at 8631 W. 95th St.

3 p.m., June 29 at 6620 W. 111th St. in Worth

11 a.m., June 30 at 8700 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn

3 p.m., June 30 at 2323 W. 111th St.

11 a.m., July 1 at 262 E. Palatine Rd. in Palatine

2 p.m., July 1 at 1207 E. Gurler Rd. in Rochelle

11 a.m., July 2 at 3057 W. 159th St. in Markham

3 p.m., July 2 at 4640 S. Halsted St.

9 a.m., July 4 at 19 E. Chicago Ave.

The first Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl Mayer, in 1936. It was renamed the Frankmobile this year after almost a century of driving across the country’s roadways.

Before then, during World War II when gasoline was in short supply, it was parked for several years then rebooted in 1952 at 22 feet long and was the first to feature a sound system and “bun roof” (sunroof).

It was back on the road in 1988 after an 11-year hiatus as a 23-foot fiberglass hot dog on wheels.