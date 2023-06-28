Horoscope for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 to 4 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re in the zone today, which is why you will accomplish a lot! Family discussions will go well along with real estate negotiations. This is an excellent day to negotiate a loan or mortgage. Basically, it’s the perfect day to work hard and party hard! (Take your reward.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re on the go because you can sense that this is a productive day. Your pace is fast and your schedule is full with short trips and conversations with others, plus an opportunity to learn and study new things. Listen to the advice of someone older who is more experienced.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the day to do the deal! Feel confident about financial negotiations and major purchases. Whatever you do today will be well planned and successful. Someone older or perhaps a boss can help you today. Work with what you’ve got and score a success!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day because the sun and Mercury are in your sign dancing beautifully with the moon dancing with Saturn. This gives solidity and security to whatever you’re negotiating. It’s a good day to discuss the arts, the hospitality industry and working with kids.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might surprise yourself by how much you accomplish by working behind the scenes. You might work alone or you might work at home, but either way, you have your contacts and they’re stable and reliable. Use every bit of advice that comes your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to network because others will listen to you. You might get some sage advice from a close friend or partner. Meanwhile, you want others to listen to you today because you have something to say.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a fabulous impression on others today. They see you as productive, proactive and current with what’s going on. The fact is that you have been working hard and it shows. No matter what you do, you will get results for your efforts — which you highly deserve.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important to know this is a strong day because if you’ve got a good hand, play it. Discussions about the media, or medical or legal matters or publishing and higher education will go well for you today. It’s also a good day to talk to your kids or to discuss their welfare.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You can make great headway today if you’re discussing financial matters, inheritances and anything to do with shared property, taxes or debt. This could involve a parent. Whatever the case, things will flow smoothly for you. Get stuff done! (Timing is everything.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day to schmooze, which is why partners and close friends are ready to help you. A significant discussion with a female acquaintance might shift your goals for the future. These discussions could pertain to where you live.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re high visibility today and people notice you. In fact, some seem to know personal details about your private life. Nevertheless, you can get a lot done at work, on the job or in any task that you set for yourself. Important purchases and financial negotiations will go well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This a great day to make vacation plans or social outings. Certainly, you want to do something different because you need a change of scenery. Look for ways to expand your world because this is what you want today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kathy Bates (1948) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and fiercely individualistic. You will defend your own rights and the rights of others. You are warm-hearted and well-liked. Get ready for exciting changes. Stay light on your feet and flexible. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast. Travel is likely.

