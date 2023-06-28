2 killed, 4 injured in Will County wrong way crash on I-55
A Ford F-150 pickup was northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wilmington when it rammed into a GMC Yukon head-on.
Two people were killed and four others injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 in Will County late Tuesday.
Just after 10:30 p.m., a Ford F-150 pickup was northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wilmington when it slammed into a GMC Yukon head-on, Illinois State Police said.
The GMC was then hit by a semi truck, state police said.
The driver and front seat passenger of the GMC were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Three juveniles riding in the GMC were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
Officials have not released any additional information.
