Couple killed, children survive in Will County wrong-way crash on I-55

A man and woman were killed and four others, including three of their children, were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 in Will County late Tuesday.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a Ford F-150 pickup was northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wilmington when it slammed into a GMC Yukon head-on, killing Ronald Dube, 35, and Kelly Quinlan-Dube, 34, according to Illinois State police and the Will County coroner’s office.

The GMC was then hit by a semi truck, state police said.

The Dubes, of Emington, IL, who were the driver and front seat passenger of the GMC, were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Three juveniles riding in the GMC were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The juveniles are their children, according to a GoFundMe post organized to help their family.

The driver of the pickup was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Officials have not released any additional information.

