Supreme Court: Race can’t be considered in college admissions

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

The two programs violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority.

Read the full ruling: