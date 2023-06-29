The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Supreme Court: Race can’t be considered in college admissions

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

By  Associated Press
   
The U.S. Supreme Court building.

Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The two programs violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority.

Read the full ruling:

