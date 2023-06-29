The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
NFL Sports Bears

NFL issues punishments to players for violating gambling policy

The league suspended three players indefinitely Thursday and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

By  Teresa M. Walker | AP
   
SHARE NFL issues punishments to players for violating gambling policy
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is one of four players to receive suspensions for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is one of four players to receive suspensions for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Charles Krupa/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization,” the Titans said in a statement. “We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

Next Up In NFL
Field of Bears suitors grows to five: Aurora joins rush to lure team with new stadium
Ryan Mallett, former Arkansas and NFL quarterback, dies at 35
Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs
Some good, some bad in a State of the Union report on Chicago’s sports teams
Clark Haggans, Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Steelers, dies at 46
New stadium call gets tougher for Chicago Bears, and Soldier Field is back in the mix
The Latest
Former President Barack Obama and ex-first lady Michelle made rare statements in the wake of the Supreme Court gutting affirmative action.
Barack, Michelle Obama react in personal terms after Supreme Court guts affirmative action
The former president said “affirmative action wasn’t perfect. But it allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Josh Bailey (far right) was traded from the Islanders to Blackhawks on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire draft pick from Islanders to buy out Josh Bailey
The Hawks received a 2026 second-round pick for taking on Bailey’s contract Thursday, which they promptly bought out.
By Ben Pope
 
A record 2.8 million Illinois residents, with 2.5 million hitting the road, are expecting to travel over the long Fourth of July weekend.
Transportation
Record 2.8 million Illinois residents expected to travel over Fourth of July weekend: AAA
Though road trips are expected to be the preferred method of travel this holiday weekend with 2.5 million Illinoisans hitting the road, travelers are also catching flights, buses, trains and even cruises, AAA officials said.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
The Blackhawks continued selecting their 2023 draft class Thursday in Nashville.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov
The Hawks made Gajan the first goalie selected in the entire draft with the 35th pick. They also demonstrated their willingness to take Russians with the Kantserov pick.
By Ben Pope
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting on tourism development via videoconference during a visit to Derbent on June 28
Columnists
What’s more important than Russia?
Two gangsters, Putin and Prigozhin, face off in Russia. Meanwhile, our orange cat, Albert, is moving away.
By Gene Lyons
 