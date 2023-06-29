The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Her influence on music, style is no surprise to Erykah Badu

Philosophical singer, who performs Saturday at the United Center, recently released a much-anticipated fashion line.

By  Associated Press
   
By Gary Gerard Hamilton
SHARE Her influence on music, style is no surprise to Erykah Badu
merlin_113769884.jpg

Erykah Badu arrives at a Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris on Oct. 2, 2022.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Erykah Badu has unintentionally occupied the role of culture shifter and influencer for 20-plus years, well before it became a trendy, social media descriptor. Her impact has vibrated throughout music and fashion, and the “Green Eyes” songstress sees it clearly.

“I can hear my influence in music. I can see my influence in style,” explained the four-time Grammy winner, who performs Saturday at the United Center. “I hear my words resonated all over the world. … So yeah, I can see it.”

That cultural cachet may be why her collaboration with Italian fashion house Marni has been so anticipated. The Marni x Erykah Badu capsule was released in select U.S. Marni boutiques in May.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

With Yasiin Bey

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison

Tickets: $30-$245

Info: ticketmaster.com

Badu, 52, who is known for her creative and eccentric style, was hands-on in all aspects.

“I’ve worked the same way in every area of my life; on stage I’m doing sound, I’m doing lighting, set design, costume, hair, makeup,” said Badu, whose 18-year-old daughter Puma modeled for the campaign. “I’m involved in everything. I am a creator. I am a visionary. … We put those things together and came up with something really creative.”

The line between entertainer and philosopher is often blurred when conversing with Badu. When asked what makes her happy, she mentions her diet; when questioned about the creation of her classic records, she brings up the latest theories on the formation of the pyramids.

”It’s easy to be a non-conformist, especially when you feel confident that there’s no such thing as losing because even those moments are lessons. I take all the information and use them to reinvent myself each day,” said Badu, who has served as both a birthing and end-of-life doula for the past two decades.

Badu has helped bring babies into the world for friends, family and even celebrity mothers like singers Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor, stating the relationships happen organically, and she only agrees if she can dedicate the time. There’s no website or phone number to request the “Love of My Life” singer’s doula services, at least not yet.

“(If) the money gets tight, then we’ll see,” she joked.

Draped in Afrocentric garb including statuesque headwraps and ankh jewelry, Badu teleported into the music scene in 1997 with her debut album, “Baduizm.” It earned her a best new artist Grammy nomination and a best R&B album win. A pioneer of the ’90s neo-soul movement with contemporaries like Maxwell, D’Angelo and Jill Scott, Badu crafted soulful classics like “On & On,” “Tyrone,” “Bag Lady,” “Didn’t Cha Know” and “Window Seat.” Her last official project was 2015’s “But You Caint Use My Phone” mixtape.

“I’m always working on new music. I don’t know when I’ll put it out, but I’m waiting for the right time,” said the 2018 Soul Train Legend honoree. “I like to feel necessary for my real audience. My real audience is trees and wind and rain, air — ancestors and things like that.”

Next Up In Entertainment
National Geographic ending newsstand sales of magazine next year to focus on subscriptions, digital
Rapper Travis Scott won’t face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge
Brian Cox plays low-key notes as regretful father in ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’
Heading to NASCAR Chicago? Here’s what you can, can’t bring with you inside the raceway
Dear Abby: Struggling nephew wants to move in, but my fiancé objects
Horoscope for Thursday, June 29, 2023
The Latest
merlin_114353972.jpg
NASCAR In Chicago
Hundreds of kids get free NASCAR tickets at West Side community event
For two days in a row, NASCAR has given out race tickets to thousands of people at events on the South, West Sides.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand on Thursday in Washington.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
National Geographic ending newsstand sales of magazine next year to focus on subscriptions, digital
The company will offer special editions on newsstands, a spokesman said on Thursday. Subscribers will still get a printed copy each month.
By Associated Press
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building.
Education
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling ‘an attack on people of color,’ Illinois education leaders say
The 6-3 decision by the high court’s conservative majority “will make it more difficult for Northwestern to achieve one of our imperatives — the promotion of diversity, inclusion and belonging on our campuses,” University President Michael Schill said.
By Nader Issa and Jacquelyne Germain
 
Students walk through Harvard Yard on April 27, 2022.
Columnists
Colleges can still grab that trombonist
Plucking race off the table doesn’t make sense to anyone familiar with how colleges pick students.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Eloy Jimenez gestures to first-base coach Daryl Boston after a two-run single against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 29. (AP)
Lance Lynn finishes strong after bad start, White Sox score 6 in third to gain series split
Remillard, Jimenez drive in two runs each, Anderson gets two hits, scores pair
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 