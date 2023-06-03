The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park, according to mayor

The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park, according to mayor
A Highland Park police vehicle.

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday in Highland Park.

Highland Park police file photo

A bicyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Friday afternoon in north suburban Highland Park, according to the city’s mayor.

About 12:40 p.m., police and fire officials responded to the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.

The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, the mayor said. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The striking vehicle left the scene, according to Rotering. Deerfield Road reopened hours after the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 847-432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.

Next Up In News
16-year-old among 2 wounded in South Shore shooting
Chicago man gets 22 years for recording, abusing boys in YMCAs
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation’s worst rail disasters
16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting
Man shot to death in car in Austin
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale apartment
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
16-year-old among 2 wounded in South Shore shooting
The boy and a 28-year-old man were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a car opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
90.jpeg
Crime
Chicago man gets 22 years for recording, abusing boys in YMCAs
Michael Porter, 58, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted for recording boys in Chicago-area YMCAs and possessing nearly 100,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.
By Violet Miller
 
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in the Balasore district in India on Friday.
Nation/World
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation’s worst rail disasters
“This is very, very tragic. I have never seen anything like this in my career,” said a fire and emergency official at the scene.
By Associated Press
 
A gavel.
Crime
16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting
The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man shot to death in car in Austin
The man, 23, was sitting in his car about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired, striking him multiple times.
By Sun-Times Wire
 