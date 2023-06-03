Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park, according to mayor
The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.
A bicyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Friday afternoon in north suburban Highland Park, according to the city’s mayor.
About 12:40 p.m., police and fire officials responded to the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.
The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, the mayor said. Her name wasn’t immediately released.
The striking vehicle left the scene, according to Rotering. Deerfield Road reopened hours after the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 847-432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.
The Latest
The boy and a 28-year-old man were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a car opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said.
Michael Porter, 58, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted for recording boys in Chicago-area YMCAs and possessing nearly 100,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.
“This is very, very tragic. I have never seen anything like this in my career,” said a fire and emergency official at the scene.
The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street.
The man, 23, was sitting in his car about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired, striking him multiple times.