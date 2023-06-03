Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park, according to mayor

A bicyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Friday afternoon in north suburban Highland Park, according to the city’s mayor.

About 12:40 p.m., police and fire officials responded to the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.

The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, the mayor said. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The striking vehicle left the scene, according to Rotering. Deerfield Road reopened hours after the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 847-432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.