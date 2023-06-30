Girl, 5, dies after being pulled from water park pool in Tinley Park

A 5-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the pool at a water park in south suburban Tinley Park, fire officials said.

Lifeguards pulled the girl from a pool just before 4 p.m. White Water Canyon Water Park, 8221 W. 171st St., after she was underwater for an unknown amount of time, according to a release from the Tinley Park Fire Department.

After receiving “basic life support” from lifeguards on the scene, first responders took the girl to New Lenox Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

White Water Canyon Water Park is operated by Tinley Park’s Park District, which couldn’t be reached for comment.

