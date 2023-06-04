Horoscope for Sunday, June 4, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The good news is you might have innovative ideas about how to boost your earnings or perhaps how to use something that you already own in a fresh, inventive way. The bad news is that something unexpected could impact your wealth and your assets. Be alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel impulsive and restless, which is why you might even do something rash, without thinking about it first. Guard against doing this. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid saying or doing something you might later regret. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something going on behind the scenes will make you feel restless. You feel as if you are chomping at the bit. The fact is that something going on behind the scenes might surprise you or catch you off guard. This could be subtle or it could be blatant and in your face.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, or perhaps recently, a friend or a member of a group will surprise you. Someone did or said something to catch you off guard. As a result, you might have left the group. Possibly, you introduced something unexpected and surprising to the group? Could go either way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tread carefully because authority figures are unpredictable. For example, this would be the classic day to be busted by the police or your boss for doing something. Be aware of this and do some damage control if necessary. In turn, you might feel rebellious about restrictions or orders.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans will be interrupted, almost certainly. They might be changed, canceled or delayed. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel? In the same vein (but your other arm), school and university schedules might change. Hiccups in publishing are likely.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on anything related to banking, shared property, inheritances, wills and insurance matters because something unexpected will impact these areas. Or something could impact your partner’s wealth? On the upside, you might receive a boon or a gift? (Fingers crossed.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Prepare yourself for a surprise when dealing with partners and close friends. They might throw you a curveball. In a few cases, a relationship might end. In turn, you might want more freedom in a relationship? Perhaps a different arrangement? (A tricky day.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel more emotional than usual because the moon is in your sign. This could be why you have a big reaction to computer crashes, glitches in your work, something unexpected related to your health or even a surprise with your pet. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents need to take note that this is an accident-prone time for your children. (Yesterday, today and tomorrow.) Be vigilant. Protect them from hazardous situations. Sports accidents might also occur. Meanwhile, social plans will suddenly change. They might be canceled or you might get an invitation? Go figure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down. Someone unexpected might knock at the door. Could be anything. Get dressed so that you’re ready for whatever happens. You might want to buy food or drink.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

lease take note: This is an accident-prone day for you. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy. Think before you act or speak so that you have no regrets later. On the upside, you can think outside of the box and might have genius-like ideas. Who knew?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Keith David (1956) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and have a deep hunger for knowledge. You constantly try to improve yourself. You gain confidence as you grow older. This year you will receive recognition for your efforts. You might get a promotion, an award or some special acknowledgement. You deserve these kudos!

