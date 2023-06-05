The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 5, 2023
Editorials Commentary

City’s 311 help line can’t keep up with requests for shelter

Calls to 311 for shelter have surged since migrants began arriving here by the busload, the third such surge since 2019. Fixing the overburdened system will be a tough test for Mayor Johnson’s administration.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE City’s 311 help line can’t keep up with requests for shelter
Mayor Brandon Johnson, right, and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) meet migrants staying at the 12th Police District station at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave on the near west side, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Mayor Brandon Johnson (right) and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) meet migrants staying at the 12th Police District station on the Near West Side, May 16.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

It’s another sign of the migrant crisis Chicago has been coping with for months: the city’s already-overburdened 311 system is stretched almost to the breaking point by calls from people looking for shelter.

What’s worse: Because the city’s data are woefully incomplete in some cases, according to a WBEZ analysis, it’s difficult to tell how bad the problem really is.

Fixing what’s wrong will be another test for the Johnson administration, and there are promising signs — the city is anticipating more federal help for those who are homeless, and has a nascent plan to buy and repurpose hotels and motels into shelters — that we hope will bear fruit.

Meanwhile, here’s what the analysis of monthly 311 call data for March 2019 to March 2023 found: The latest uptick in shelter calls began when migrants started arriving in Chicago by the busload, sent here beginning in August 2022 in a political stunt by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Editorial

Editorial

The 311 system had twice experienced a surge in shelter calls previously: when the state’s moratorium on evictions ended in late 2021 and when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The numbers eventually fell but remain far higher than in 2019.

In the first few months of 2023, the average wait time for shelter requests to be resolved rose to more than 50 hours, from less than 10 hours in 2020.

Yet the data on 311 calls is often faulty, and in some cases lacks crucial information such as call outcome or the specifics about calls designated as “completed.” And through April of this year, call volume outpaced the same period in 2022, while funding for the 311 system has remained mostly flat.

As Douglas Schenkelberg of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless told WBEZ, “[T]he fact that we have a system that wasn’t working before we had a growth in new arrivals coming into the city makes it easy to see that this was not going to work well.”

Chicago will have to make tough fiscal choices to live up to its well-intentioned, but costly, goal of being a sanctuary city — and still do right by its existing residents who lack housing, decent jobs and quality education.

Related

And it bears repeating: The problem isn’t just local. Chicago and other cities targeted by Abbott should not have to go it alone to take in desperate asylum seekers. Abbott’s political stunt has been disgraceful — but Texas and other states on the southern border shouldn’t have to go it alone either.

If America truly wants to remain a country that welcomes newcomers, the entire nation has to pitch in.

That requires Washington to get its act together on immigration reform.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Haters can keep hating. Chicago tourists are back
Ending Chicago gun violence, one weekend at a time
As Bears begin demolition at Arlington race track, Mayor Johnson must focus on Soldier Field’s future
Last-minute power grid bill is bad for Illinois transition to renewable energy
Chicago must do better for kids after the broken promises of school closings
Drug court programs are giving low-level drug offenders a better shot at a second chance
The Latest
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on May 25, 2023. against the Environmental Protection Agency in a dispute over its authority to regulate some wetlands under the Clean Water Act. The court cut back on the EPA’s ability to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act.
Letters to the Editor
Tell Congress to give EPA enough power to protect our nation’s wetlands
A bipartisan majority in Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972 because rivers were on fire, fish were dying, and Lake Erie was labeled “functionally dead.” The Supreme Court should not be allowed to rewrite the Act and ignore 45 years of practices to protect the environment and public health.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Stock cars parked in downtown Chicago in July 2022 - a year before NASCAR will hold its first of three annual street races in Chicago. The 2.2-mile showcase represents the first street course race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.
Other Views
NASCAR street race will give Chicago a big opportunity to shine
At a time when this city desperately needs a good national storyline, we have an opportunity to showcase the best of what Chicago has to offer to a global audience of millions, writes the head of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.
By Jack Lavin
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’d love to get child support from ex with schizophrenia
The boy’s mentally ill mother is working now, and his father says extra income from her would really improve the child’s life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Tourists take and get their photos taken next to Cloud Gate also known as “The Bean” at Millennium Park in The Loop, Friday, April 21, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Editorials
Haters can keep hating. Chicago tourists are back
In spite of its flaws and the babbling naysayers, there is no denying how much the Windy City is still loved. How do we know? A whopping 60% more tourists visited the city in 2022 compared to the year before, according to the tourism group Choose Chicago.
By CST Editorial Board
 
DaJuan Robinson of DNA Construction in the kitchen of a home he renovated at 6637 S. Marquette Road.
Chicago Enterprise
Bill could spring more Cook County properties from tax sale maze
A measure sent to the governor would let public agencies take action on vacant homes before they get lost in Cook County’s tax sale process.
By David Roeder
 