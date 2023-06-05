Of kids and big kings

The kids are alright.

Who?

It took both Taylor Gentile and her best friend Keira Stone to hold the the 28-pound Chinook caught Sunday on Storm Warning Charters out of Burnham Harbor.

“Kids are my boat’s good-luck charm,” Gentile’s dad, Capt. Brian Gentile, emailed. “All my biggest fish have been with kids on-board.”

This king was caught in 75 feet of water, straight east of downtown Chicago.

“Took over 600 feet of line, almost spooling us before giving up,” Gentile emailed. “Was caught on a Moonshine RV Blue Jackal spoon.”

This fits the pattern of recent weeks on southern Lake Michigan with heavier and heavier kings being caught.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).