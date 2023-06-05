The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 5, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Woman killed in Highland Park hit-and-run was a ‘volunteer for the good of mankind,’ her father recalls.

Maureen Wener was riding her bike Friday afternoon – something she loved doing – when she was hit by a car near the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads. The driver did not stop.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Sun-Times wire reports
SHARE Woman killed in Highland Park hit-and-run was a ‘volunteer for the good of mankind,’ her father recalls.
Wener.jpeg

Maureen Wener

Provided

Maureen Wener was a “volunteer for the good of mankind,” her father remembers, recounting the many years she worked in Highland Park schools and volunteered in the community.

“Her mindset was, If you don’t do it, who else will?” said Cliff Wener. “She will be sorely missed.”

Wener was riding her bike Friday afternoon – something she loved doing – when she was hit by a car around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads.

She was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, officials said. She would have turned 50 later this month.

The car did not stop, and police said Monday they were still searching for the driver.

Wener served on the board of education for Deerfield District 109. Before that, she was on the Deerfield Public Library board.

With a 12-year-old son in the school system, Wener became involved in some of the challenges during the pandemic lockdown, her father said. 

“There was lots of controversy about different viewpoints about how childhood education should happen during COVID,” Wener said. “Her idea was to be a part of the decision-making and to evaluate the data and situation and help guide the district to make the right decisions.”

District 109 Supt. Michael V. Simeck released a statement calling Wener’s death “a devastating loss for our community.”

“Maureen cared deeply about our schools and the students we serve,” he said. “Earlier this week, she took part in 8th grade promotion exercises.”

Maureen Wener grew up in the north suburbs, including Skokie, Vernon Hills and Deerfield. She graduated from the University of Kansas, where she studied political science, then earned a master’s degree in general studies.

She moved back to the Deerfield area after getting married to a man she had met during a fundraising event. The two “hit it off,” her father said.

She was passionate about bicycle riding. “She frequently rode 40 miles a day up and down and around Lake County for sport and health, including mental clarity,” her father said.

“She was a great person, a friend and a great family member,” Cliff Wener said. “She was caring, thoughtful and, yeah, all the good stuff has gone. Being a good mother, a good wife and being kind, considerate and caring.

“All of those things big time,” her father said. “That’s the kind of person she was.”

A funeral will be held Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 847-432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.

Next Up In News
Scholar, activist Cornel West says he will run for president in 2024 as third-party candidate
Chicago’s a big market for AM radio, but electric vehicles loom as a buzzkill
Remembering D-Day: Key facts and figures about epochal World War II invasion
Illinois Google users to receive about $95 as part of privacy lawsuit settlement
Cannabis farm among recipients of $12.6 million in Illinois grants for EV chargers
J.J. Bittenbinder, colorful ex-Chicago police detective and crime-prevention guru, dead at 80
The Latest
Chef Damarr Brown of Virtue restaurant greets the media after receiving the James Beard Award for emerging chef of the year in a gala ceremony at the Chicago Lyric Opera House on Monday night.
James Beard Awards honor Virtue’s Damarr Brown as emerging chef of the year
The awards, considered the Oscars of the culinary world, were presented on Monday night.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
FILE - Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: WX104
Nation/World
Scholar, activist Cornel West says he will run for president in 2024 as third-party candidate
Cornel West plans to run for president as a member of The People’s Party. He’s critical of Joe Biden and Donald Trump and wants to empower those ‘pushed to the margins.’
By Associated Press
 
Jim Stagg, DJ at WCFL, hands out Beatles concert tickets to prizewinners in 1966.
Business
Chicago’s a big market for AM radio, but electric vehicles loom as a buzzkill
AM radio has a decadeslong history in Chicago, but the industry faces the prospect of losing easy access to listeners in their cars.
By David Roeder
 
FILE - U.S. infantrymen wade through the surf as they land at Normandy in the days following the Allies’ June 1944, D-Day invasion of occupied France. (AP Photo/Bert Brandt, File)
Nation/World
Remembering D-Day: Key facts and figures about epochal World War II invasion
On June 6, 1944, nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed in Normandy in France to oust the Nazi occupiers. Of those, 73,000 were from the U.S.; 83,000 from Britain, Canada.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_06_05_at_3.40.35_PM.png
MLB
Even in down seasons, Cubs and White Sox have players worthy of All-Star recognition
A handful of Cubs and Sox and Cubs have been star-level by the numbers. Let’s take a look at them.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 