Woman killed in Highland Park hit-and-run was a ‘volunteer for the good of mankind,’ her father recalls.

Maureen Wener was a “volunteer for the good of mankind,” her father remembers, recounting the many years she worked in Highland Park schools and volunteered in the community.

“Her mindset was, If you don’t do it, who else will?” said Cliff Wener. “She will be sorely missed.”

Wener was riding her bike Friday afternoon – something she loved doing – when she was hit by a car around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads.

She was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, officials said. She would have turned 50 later this month.

The car did not stop, and police said Monday they were still searching for the driver.

Wener served on the board of education for Deerfield District 109. Before that, she was on the Deerfield Public Library board.

With a 12-year-old son in the school system, Wener became involved in some of the challenges during the pandemic lockdown, her father said.

“There was lots of controversy about different viewpoints about how childhood education should happen during COVID,” Wener said. “Her idea was to be a part of the decision-making and to evaluate the data and situation and help guide the district to make the right decisions.”

District 109 Supt. Michael V. Simeck released a statement calling Wener’s death “a devastating loss for our community.”

“Maureen cared deeply about our schools and the students we serve,” he said. “Earlier this week, she took part in 8th grade promotion exercises.”

Maureen Wener grew up in the north suburbs, including Skokie, Vernon Hills and Deerfield. She graduated from the University of Kansas, where she studied political science, then earned a master’s degree in general studies.

She moved back to the Deerfield area after getting married to a man she had met during a fundraising event. The two “hit it off,” her father said.

She was passionate about bicycle riding. “She frequently rode 40 miles a day up and down and around Lake County for sport and health, including mental clarity,” her father said.

“She was a great person, a friend and a great family member,” Cliff Wener said. “She was caring, thoughtful and, yeah, all the good stuff has gone. Being a good mother, a good wife and being kind, considerate and caring.

“All of those things big time,” her father said. “That’s the kind of person she was.”

A funeral will be held Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 847-432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.

