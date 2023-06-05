The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 5, 2023
NHL Sports

Golden Knights rout Panthers for 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and Vegas seized control of the series with a 7-2 victory.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two

Jonathan Marchessault scores past Alex Lyon in the third period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and Adin Hill continued his stellar play as the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers to take a 2-0 series lead Monday night.

Hill made 29 saves and Marchessault had an assist to finish with three points. His 12 postseason goals set a Golden Knights record, with all coming after the first round. 

Brett Howden scored twice for the Knights, who also got goals from Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio. Six Vegas players had at least two points, all 18 Knights skaters were on the ice for even-strength goals and their nine goal scorers through the first two games are a Stanley Cup Final record. The Knights’ seven goals tied a franchise record for a playoff game.

It was too much for Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was removed 7:10 into the second period down 4-0. It was the fifth time in 12 games the Knights have chased the opposing goalie. 

Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell scored for Florida.

