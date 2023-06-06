The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 9:15 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Whatever you do will be noticed by others. In fact, for some reason, people seem to know personal details about your private life, as well. This will surprise you. (Fortunately, you have the gift of the gab and you’ll dazzle others with your words.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might have innovative ideas about publishing, the media, or something related to the law or medicine. You might also travel unexpectedly. (Admittedly, travel plans might change or be delayed because it’s a tricky day.) Be prepared for change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check banking details, plus insurance issues, shared property, inheritances and the wealth of someone else (especially your partner) because something surprising can affect these areas. It could have to do with a power struggle that is building up. Keep your eyes open.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend or acquaintance in a group (probably younger) might catch you off guard or surprise you. You might be introduced to them by a partner or close friend. Be open to unexpected suggestions because new ideas might be worthwhile or helpful to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stay tuned because unexpected events related to your job (or even your health) might take you in a new direction. Or it might soak up too much time, which means be smart and give yourself extra wiggle room to deal with what you’re doing. This way you can cope with the unexpected.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Social occasions will be unpredictable today. You might receive an invitation. Or perhaps a planned event will be canceled or delayed. Likewise, parents should be vigilant about their kids because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Nevertheless, be open to creative, original ideas because you’re in the zone!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine will be interrupted somehow today. (Get dressed.) Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Small appliances might break down. Family news might surprise you. It might also relate to inheritances or shared property. Be ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Nevertheless, because you can think outside of the box today, you’re full of inventive, original ideas! This is why you can impress a boss or someone in authority.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money today because something unexpected could impact them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Or possibly, something that you own will be lost, damaged or even stolen. Be vigilant. On the upside, you might have a clever money-making idea! (Something you often think about.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Uranus and Mercury, which makes you feel alive, even electrified with enthusiasm about something. You might have an unusual idea that you want to communicate to others. It could relate to a social event, sports or children. It’s fresh!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even though you’re happy to work alone or behind the scenes today, something to do with home or a family event or a relative will provoke a response from you. Home repairs might go sideways. Happily, you have clever ideas about how to entertain at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with friends and members of groups will be dynamic and alive today because you’re full of imaginative ideas! You might put a new spin on something. You might see new uses for something that you already own. Unexpected travel, short trips and encounters will be exciting.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Writer Patrick Rothfuss (1973) shares your birthday. You like excitement and adventure, and you know how to make things happen. You enjoy pleasure and have a love of beauty. This is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s a time of new beginnings, adventures and major changes. Prepare for leadership.

