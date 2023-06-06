The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Roman Banks to star as Michael Jackson in ‘MJ’ musical in Chicago

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ alum cast as King of Pop in stage musical playing the Nederlander Theatre Aug. 1-Sept. 2.

By  Catherine Odom and Miriam Di Nunzio
 Updated  
SHARE Roman Banks to star as Michael Jackson in ‘MJ’ musical in Chicago
merlin_113878604.jpg

Roman Banks poses Tuesday at Chicago’s Nederlander Theatre, where he will play Michael Jackson in the musical “MJ” during its North American tour.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Hamilton” altered Roman Banks’ direction in life when he was in high school.

Until his friends at theater camp convinced him to watch blurry, unauthorized clips from the musical, Banks wanted to act for TV and film.

“It changed my life to see people who look like me on stage,” Banks said. “I didn’t think Broadway was a place for people like that and music like that and art like that.”

From then on, Banks knew he wanted to act on Broadway. At 19, he became the first person of color to play Evan in “Dear Evan Hansen.” Now, at 24, he is set to play Michael Jackson in “MJ,” the musical starting its North American tour in Chicago this August.

Banks has also played a recurring character on the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

On Tuesday, Broadway in Chicago announced Banks would be starring as the King of Pop in the highly anticipated first national tour of the jukebox musical. The full cast for the Chicago show will be announced soon.

Roman Banks stars as Michael Jackson in “MJ” the musical. Matthew Murphy Photo

Roman Banks will star as Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical.”

Matthew Murphy

“Roman is a stunning performer, and we are lucky to have him leading the company on our first National Tour,” said director Christopher Wheeldon in a statement.

“MJ,” which premiered on Broadway in December 2021, won four Tonys. Opening night at the Nederlander Theater, located at 24 W. Randolph St., is Aug. 1. The show will run through Sept. 2. Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Set in 1992 just two days before Jackson set out on his Dangerous world tour, the musical has a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined,” “Sweat”). More than three dozen of Jackson’s hits are featured in the show.

Banks said he is overjoyed to be playing his “musical hero” on stage. “I grew up on this music,” he added.

He said he is also excited to kick off the tour in Chicago. He was on his first trip to the city Tuesday.

“I can’t believe we get to start this moment, this show in such a town full of people who are so passionate about arts and theater,” Banks said.

Related

When Banks found out he had been cast as Jackson, he said he was “relieved.” When he told his mom, he said they had a dance party on FaceTime to Jackson’s music.

The news came around Halloween last year, he said. Though Banks had to keep his upcoming role largely under wraps, he said he’s been preparing ever since.

Banks added that he connected with Jackson’s perfectionism, which drove his precise and distinctive style of movement. Banks said nailing Jackson’s unique style and persona through dance has been one of the most challenging parts of preparing for the show.

But the “grueling” rehearsals are worth it for Banks. He said he hopes audiences will “bring an attitude of welcoming and joy” when they see the show.

“If that can happen every night,” he said, “then we’re in for one hell of a year.”

Next Up In Theater
Conversation goes ’round and ’round in flat-footed ‘Shaw vs. Tunney’
In promising musical ‘Lucy & Charlie’s Honeymoon,’ couple celebrates with crime and catchy songs
Grand ‘West Side Story’ revival proves there’s a place for musical theater at the opera house
Things to do in Chicago June 1-7: The Mix
All the right moves: ‘West Side Story’ choreography stands the test of time
The whole truth becomes one man’s double-edged sword in ‘The Whistleblower’
The Latest
Police_Tape_3.jpg
News
Person found shot to death in car in Oak Brook
Officers were called to 22nd Street and Camden Court in the western suburb around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dr. Bob Collins with a 43-inch muskie, which started the first of three catches of the same muskie on Webster Lake in Indiana by anglers with guide Chae Dolsen. Provided photo
Outdoors
Same muskie caught three times in less than three weeks
Guide Chae Dolsen had three anglers catch the same muskie three times in less than three weeks from Webster Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 
A truck moves coal at a coal-fired power plant on Feb. 01, 2019 in Romeoville. Fossil fuel plants are unreliable, despite the claims of plant operators, a CUB official writes.
Other Views
Burning fossil fuels is not a reliable way to generate power
Too often, the operators of fossil fuel plants that emit greenhouse gases can’t perform when customers need them most, a CUB leader writes. They shouldn’t be off the hook for fines when they fail on our power grid.
By Sarah Moskowitz
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m sad to learn my husband visits sex chat rooms
Wife feels betrayed after catching him on a phone sex call and discovering his online habits.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Quick no-meat bean chili.
Recipes
Menu Planner: Make a no-meat night special with quick bean chili
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 