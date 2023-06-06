Roman Banks to star as Michael Jackson in ‘MJ’ musical in Chicago

When the highly anticipated first national tour of Broadway’s “MJ” musical kicks off its road trek in Chicago later this summer, actor Roman Banks will be starring as Michael Jackson, it was announced Tuesday by Broadway in Chicago.

Banks’ Broadway credits include “Dear Evan Hansen,” and TV viewers may know him from the Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

The Tony Award-winning musical will play the Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) Aug. 1-Sept. 2. Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Set in 1992 just two days before Jackson set out on his Dangerous world tour, the jukebox musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined,” “Sweat”). More than three dozen of Jackson’s hits are featured in the show.

“Roman is a stunning performer, and we are lucky to have him leading the company on our first National Tour,” Wheeldon said via statement.

The full cast for the Chicago show will be announced soon.

