Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Naperville North wins the ICASSTT Clash, the de facto state championship

Naperville North’s Caden Pearson and Zach Schmitt won the ICASSTT Clash, the de facto state championship, Sunday on Lake Springfield.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Steady did it for Naperville North’s Caden Pearson and Zach Schmitt.

They won the ICASSTT Clash championship Sunday on Lake Springfield with 31 pounds, 2 ounces, weighing 16-2 on Day 1 of the Illinois Coaches and Students Tournament Trail championship, followed by 15-0.

A late flurry on Day 2 gave Lincoln-Way Central’s Zach Wolfe and Jackson Kotara 15 pounds to total (28-7) and second place. Stevenson’s Liam Plautz and John Wall, who led Day 1 with 16-7, finished third (27-10). Minooka All-American Hunter Petrovic and Hayden Host took seventh with 24-6.

A to-be-determined number of finishers advance to the Bassmaster High School Championship July 27-29 on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

All 70 boats weighed fish, which is one reason the ICASSTT Clash has quickly become the de facto state championship for high school bass fishing in Illinois. By contrast, the IHSA state championship, which has been held every year on Carlyle Lake, only had 50 boats weigh a fish and 14 of those 50 only weighed one bass in May.

Click here for the full results for the ICASSTT Clash.

