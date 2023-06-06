The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Environment News Chicago

Chicago blanketed by white cottonwood tree fluff in a banner year for the stuff

The excessive fluff might have something to do with last year’s weather. The trees — among Chicago’s most common — are producing far more seeds than usual.

By  Ellery Jones
   
SHARE Chicago blanketed by white cottonwood tree fluff in a banner year for the stuff
Cottonwood fluff covers the ground Tuesday in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue in Albany Park.

Cottonwood fluff covers the ground Tuesday in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue in Albany Park.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Chicago has been inundated with white fluffy stuff over the past few weeks.

It isn’t snow. The fluff is from female eastern cottonwood trees. The tree’s seeds are blanketed by thin white floss, sort of like a dandelion, allowing them to hitch a ride on the breeze away from their parent tree, perhaps to somewhere they might take root. 

The trees — one of the most common deciduous varieties around Chicago — are going through a masting event, producing far more seeds than usual.

“It won’t be like this every year or next year because that’s the nature of the masting events ... they are relatively random,” said Christy Rollinson, a forest ecologist at Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Other trees and plants — like oaks, spruces and pines — go through similar cycles every few years, putting out a lot of extra seeds in nature’s effort to help ensure that at least a few survive.

The trigger is a combination of biological and environmental factors, according to Rollinson, though exactly how and why it happens isn’t known. 

This year’s cottonwood masting might have something to do with last year’s weather, Rollinson said.

“Leaves really have not been on the trees for that long — it may seem like it at this point,” she said. “But particularly things that are putting fruit in in the spring, a lot of times they are pulling from resources from last year.”

Last year was a great year for trees: a little dry but not too hot, contributing to brilliant fall foliage.

The cottonwood tree buds were more or less formed before winter. In the spring, those buds blossom into male and female flowers. The male flowers, dangling clusters known as catkins, release pollen that fertilizes the female flowers — and trigger seasonal allergies. Those female flowers become capsules a few weeks later that release the fluffy seeds into your yard, your street, your air conditioner, everywhere. At least the sees aren’t to blame for allergies.

“These are new potential trees that are blowing around,” Rollinson said. “Since they’re big and you can see them, they’re not irritating your allergies.”

Cottonwood fluff covers the ground Tuesday in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue in Albany Park.

Cottonwood fluff covers the ground Tuesday in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue in Albany Park.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The forecast for next season isn’t looking as favorable. Eastern cottonwoods like wetter conditions, and May was an exceptionally dry month.

Morton Arboretum and several other institutions recently got a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the effects of drought on urban trees. For now, this summer is on track to be as dry or worse than the 2012 drought, according to Rollinson.

Some trees that put out leaves late are “already looking a little scraggly,” Rollinson said. If Chicago doesn’t get more rain soon, some drought-sensitive trees, like certain birches, could see their leaves start to yellow. 

“Now is a good time to give your trees a little extra love and a little extra water,” Rollinson said. “People love to water their grass, but the tree does more for you — so give it some love, too.”

Next Up In News
Suspect arrested after missing woman found slain in Logan Square apartment, a block from where she lived
A flight from O’Hare to Midway? Yes, but don’t try to buy a ticket
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
Body found in car in Roseland
Vienna Beef returning to Bucktown
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
The Latest
IMG_4601.jpg
Crime
Suspect arrested after missing woman found slain in Logan Square apartment, a block from where she lived
The man was taken into custody after Brittany Battaglia, 33, was discovered in an apartment in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to police.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey, left, shakes hands with President and CEO Kevin Warren.
Bears
Bears are doing business in a new way
Team president Kevin Warren isn’t running the franchise like the Halas/McCaskey mom-and-pop operation Chicago is used to.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Some sharp-eyed users of flight tracking apps noticed a United trip Monday from O’Hare to Midway.
Transportation
A flight from O’Hare to Midway? Yes, but don’t try to buy a ticket
Some users of flight tracking apps noticed one flight that seemed too unusual to be true: A 20-mile United Airlines flight from O’Hare to Midway on Monday. It was just the airline repositioning a charter flight.
By David Struett
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace drives a stock car around downtown Chicago after the announcement that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Make NASCAR’s street race better, the Chicago way
A reader from Belmont-Cragin has some ideas to make NASCAR’s upcoming street course race a true Chicago driving experience.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Car radios were among the various products from Motorola’s past on display in the company’s archives, as seen in this photo from 2006.
Columnists
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
As automakers ponder dropping AM radio, and Congress considers stopping them, a look back on the technology’s deep roots in Chicago.
By Neil Steinberg
 