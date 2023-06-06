The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Body found inside car in Roseland

Police said the body was discovered about 9:40 a.m. in the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire and Allison Novelo
   
The body of a female was found dead inside a car Tuesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers discovered the victim, whose age was unknown, in the driver’s seat of an abandoned car in the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Authorities were conducting a death investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

The Latest
Renderings of Vienna Beef’s plans to rehab its former factory site at 2501 N. Damen Ave.
Business
Vienna Beef to return to Bucktown
The hot dog and sausage company will invest $20 million to rehab the site, adding second-floor office space for 50 employees, first-floor retail space for other companies and an outdoor plaza for events.
By David Struett
 
Joe Hrsch with a big flathead catfish from the Kankakee River. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishing: Flatheads and other beasts of summer
Flathead catfish and other beasts of summer fishing lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Players practice on the driving range during a LIV Golf event last year.
Commentary
PGA Tour sold out to LIV Golf and the Saudis
In less than a year, the Saudis went from disruptors to forcing a complete capitulation that laid the PGA Tour’s moral high ground to waste. From top to bottom, they own professional golf now.
By Dan Wolken | USA Today
 
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to a merger.
Golf
PGA Tour, LIV Golf agree to merge
Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Naperville North’s Caden Pearson and Zach Schmitt won the ICASSTT Clash on Lake Springfield.
Outdoors
Naperville North wins the ICASSTT Clash, the de facto state championship
Naperville North’s Caden Pearson and Zach Schmitt won with with 31 pounds, 2 ounces Sunday on Lake Springfield.
By Dale Bowman
 