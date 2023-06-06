Body found in car in Roseland

The body of a female was found inside a car Tuesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.
Officers discovered the victim, whose age was unknown, in the driver’s seat of an abandoned car in the 9400 block of South La Salle Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Chicago police.
Authorities were conducting a death investigation.
No other information was immediately known.
