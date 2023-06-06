The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Body found in car in Roseland

The female’s body was discovered Tuesday morning in the 9400 block of South La Salle Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire and Allison Novelo
   
SHARE Body found in car in Roseland
Filephoto.png

Sun-Time file

The body of a female was found inside a car Tuesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers discovered the victim, whose age was unknown, in the driver’s seat of an abandoned car in the 9400 block of South La Salle Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Authorities were conducting a death investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Next Up In News
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
Vienna Beef to return to Bucktown
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
Chicago’s a big market for AM radio, but electric vehicles loom as a buzzkill
5 in car fleeing Englewood shooting in custody; 2 men wounded
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
The Latest
Car radios were among the various products from Motorola’s past on display in the company’s archives, as seen in this photo from 2006.
Columnists
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
As automakers ponder dropping AM radio, and Congress considers stopping them, a look back on the technology’s deep roots in Chicago.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Renderings of Vienna Beef’s plans to rehab its former factory site at 2501 N. Damen Ave.
Business
Vienna Beef to return to Bucktown
The hot dog and sausage company will invest $20 million to rehab the site, adding second-floor office space for 50 employees, first-floor retail space for other companies and an outdoor plaza for events.
By David Struett
 
Joe Hrsch with a big flathead catfish from the Kankakee River.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Flatheads and other beasts of summer
Flathead catfish and other creatures of the season lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Players practice on the driving range during a LIV Golf event last year.
Commentary
PGA Tour sold out to LIV Golf and the Saudis
In less than a year, the Saudis went from disruptors to forcing a complete capitulation that laid the PGA Tour’s moral high ground to waste. From top to bottom, they own professional golf now.
By Dan Wolken | USA Today
 
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to a merger.
Golf
PGA Tour, LIV Golf agree to merge
Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 