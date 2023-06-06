The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Cubs plan to send Cody Bellinger on rehab assignment before returning from IL

Injury updates: Cubs extend Codi Heuer’s rehab assignment, Justin Steele progressing

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs plan to send Cody Bellinger on rehab assignment before returning from IL
Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger has been sidelined by a knee injury since May 15. File photo.

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger has been sidelined by a knee injury since May 15. File photo.

AP Photos

ANAHEIM – The Cubs plan to send center fielder Cody Bellinger on a minor-league rehab assignment before he returns from the injured list, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Tuesday. 

The exact timing has yet to be determined. And Bellinger, who sustained bone bruising when he hyperextended his knee, could start the stint in Arizona or at an affiliate. 

“Certainly he’s been out long enough we feel like he’s going to need it,” Hoyer said. “And he probably needs it mentally as well. With his injury, there’s having confidence that he’s going to feel good. It’s one thing to simulate game activity. It’s another thing to actually go and do it.” 

Bellinger has been sidelined since May 15, when he hurt his knee making a leaping catch against the wall at Minute Maid Park. The Cubs have missed his left-handed power. 

Filling in for Bellinger, right-handed Mike Tauchman was hitting .297 with nine walks and four RBI entering Tuesday. If he continues to play well, the Cubs may try to keep both on the roster when Bellinger returns. 

Heuer rehab extended

Cubs reliever Codi Heuer was scheduled to pitch in Triple-A Iowa Tuesday. The team extended his rehab assignment past the usual 30-day limit, given leeway because he’s recovering from Tommy John surgery. 

“He’s struggled with command a little bit, especially command of the off-speed,” Hoyer said. “The velocity has been there. But we want to make sure he’s really right when he comes up, and he wasn’t quite there yet. And Tommy John rehabs are fickle things.”

In other injury news

Cubs lefty Justin Steele was scheduled for a light “touch-and-feel” bullpen session while in Anaheim, manager David Ross said. He’s set to throw a couple bullpens before making his next start on June 17 against the Orioles.

Cubs reliever Brad Boxberger said his light bullpen session Monday went well. The plan, Ross said this week, is to give Boxberger another bullpen, and then the Cubs will likely send him to Arizona on a rehab assignment. Boxberger is scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday.

Next Up In News
3 remain at-large after running into Calumet City mall to evade officers in pursuit
President Biden to visit Chicago for June 28 fundraiser hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and wife, MK
Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements to investigators suppressed
Former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent at Midway Airport charged with selling vouchers
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
Historic Ebony test kitchen finds permanent home at Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture
The Latest
Laura Ricketts
Chicago Sky and WNBA
New investor group signals Sky’s commitment to becoming an upper-echelon WNBA franchise
The Sky’s new valuation of $85 million conducted by Chicago investment bank Loop Capital makes it the second-highest in the league behind the Storm.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_101453283.jpg
Columnists
President Biden to visit Chicago for June 28 fundraiser hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and wife, MK
The Pritzker fundraiser is expected to draw the Chicago area’s top Democratic donors. The Biden team plans other fundraisers to top off coffers before the end of June.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer discussed the upcoming Aug. 1 trade deadline in Anaheim on Tuesday. File photo.
Cubs
Buyers or sellers? The Cubs are preparing for both trade deadline possibilities
The Cubs’ play over the next couple months will set the front office’s direction
By Maddie Lee
 
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Naperville, Ill., Police Dept. shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Terry Ekl, an attorney for Whelpley, a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago, wants statements he made at Minnesota police station suppressed. Ekl argued in a recent defense motion the statements should be excluded because they occurred in continuation of a seven-hour interrog
Crime
Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements to investigators suppressed
Barry Whelpley, 78, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault in the 1972 death of Julie Ann Hanson of Naperville. He was linked through DNA.
By Associated Press
 
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency has equipped nearly 80 AM radio stations with backup communications equipment and power generators, allowing them to continue broadcasting information to more than 90% of the population during and after an emergency event.
Editorials
Keep AM radio in cars, for safety’s sake
If eliminating AM radio in electric vehicles would make it harder to reach Americans during an emergency, then auto manufacturers must invest in the simple solutions a radio engineer says could easily solve the technical issues involved.
By CST Editorial Board
 