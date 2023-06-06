Cubs plan to send Cody Bellinger on rehab assignment before returning from IL

ANAHEIM – The Cubs plan to send center fielder Cody Bellinger on a minor-league rehab assignment before he returns from the injured list, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Tuesday.

The exact timing has yet to be determined. And Bellinger, who sustained bone bruising when he hyperextended his knee, could start the stint in Arizona or at an affiliate.

“Certainly he’s been out long enough we feel like he’s going to need it,” Hoyer said. “And he probably needs it mentally as well. With his injury, there’s having confidence that he’s going to feel good. It’s one thing to simulate game activity. It’s another thing to actually go and do it.”

Bellinger has been sidelined since May 15, when he hurt his knee making a leaping catch against the wall at Minute Maid Park. The Cubs have missed his left-handed power.

Filling in for Bellinger, right-handed Mike Tauchman was hitting .297 with nine walks and four RBI entering Tuesday. If he continues to play well, the Cubs may try to keep both on the roster when Bellinger returns.

Heuer rehab extended

Cubs reliever Codi Heuer was scheduled to pitch in Triple-A Iowa Tuesday. The team extended his rehab assignment past the usual 30-day limit, given leeway because he’s recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“He’s struggled with command a little bit, especially command of the off-speed,” Hoyer said. “The velocity has been there. But we want to make sure he’s really right when he comes up, and he wasn’t quite there yet. And Tommy John rehabs are fickle things.”

In other injury news

Cubs lefty Justin Steele was scheduled for a light “touch-and-feel” bullpen session while in Anaheim, manager David Ross said. He’s set to throw a couple bullpens before making his next start on June 17 against the Orioles.

Cubs reliever Brad Boxberger said his light bullpen session Monday went well. The plan, Ross said this week, is to give Boxberger another bullpen, and then the Cubs will likely send him to Arizona on a rehab assignment. Boxberger is scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday.

