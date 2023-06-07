U.S. must ramp up arms production for Ukraine to send a message to foes of democracy

In his fireside chats during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt coined the term “arsenal of democracy” to describe the United States’ role in providing weapons to democracies fighting to defend themselves.

Roosevelt called on the nation to stand up and, as the “arsenal of democracy,” unite in producing vast stocks of weaponry to aid Europe. During that time, American manufacturing played the pivotal role in producing helmets, tanks, trucks and nearly every piece of equipment critical to the Allied forces.

Just as this was true in World War II, it is equally critical to Ukraine’s victory today.

We were the arsenal of democracy then, and will continue to be now.

But our effectiveness in this pursuit will be determined by our expediency in delivering critical aid.

The reality is this: The war in Ukraine has strained U.S. and NATO stockpiles and revealed the urgent need to ramp up production.

The U.S. and our allies have recently begun to address dwindling munitions supplies. According to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Doug Bush, the Army is planning a 500% increase in artillery shell production, from 15,000 a month to 70,000.

I wanted to see these munitions production lines for myself, so I traveled to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, where 155mm shells are filled and shipped off. These artillery shells are absolutely critical to Ukraine’s defense of its territory.

During my visit, I met with Secretary Bush. He emphasized just how critical U.S. leadership has been in Ukraine’s fight.

Back in March, I visited the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio, the production site for M1A2 Abrams tanks, the most advanced tanks in the world. The Biden administration announced in January that it will send 31 of these newer tanks to Ukraine. Last month, the Pentagon announced that it would send older models of the Abrams tanks, with delivery expected before the end of this year.

My visits to Iowa and Ohio have underscored my belief — first expressed to me by women parliamentarians of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, who were visiting the U.S. — that weaponry is humanitarian aid. Quickly providing Ukraine with the weapons they need is their best chance at victory.

Ukrainians are fighting with a bravery and sense of devotion that few of us have witnessed in our lifetimes. As a result, Kyiv still stands free. But we are facing a stark reality: Global weapons and artillery shortages are hindering Ukraine’s ability to win.

As Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said recently, “We’ve got to move at the speed of war.”

Ukraine is facing off against the fifth largest army in the world, one with huge advantages in artillery ammunition and a willingness to treat its own people like cannon fodder.

Ukraine is confronting a dictator willing to prolong this war indefinitely because the more time that passes, the greater Vladimir Putin’s chances are of victory.

Ukrainians have the will needed to win this war. But will is only one piece of the puzzle. Ultimately, Ukraine’s victory will be determined by the resolve of the U.S. and our allies in continuing to support Ukraine’s fight, and how fast we can ramp up production.

Last summer, I traveled to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his military advisers in Kyiv. I later traveled to Bucha and saw a mass grave Russian forces left behind. I stood in the rubble of destroyed homes and flattened hospitals.

You cannot witness what I have and believe that American aid is not crucial. It’s needed now more than ever — and it is needed quickly.

After all, the motivations for our involvement in this war are all too familiar to us.

After the Holocaust, we vowed never again. Shirking our responsibilities to Ukraine, an emerging democracy, would be an egregious breach of that commitment. It would demonstrate that we have not learned the lessons of our forebears, who gave their last full measure of devotion during the Second World War.

During World War II, we saw that the actions of one autocratic nation could inspire the actions of others. Allowing Russia to defeat Ukraine would send a message to other autocratic regimes that their aggression against free nations will be unopposed.

As Zelensky said to Congress in December, “Aid is not charity, it’s an investment in the global security and democracy.”

He was right.

Those autocratic regimes are watching.

They watched as we united NATO and aided Ukraine. We must continue to show them that our commitment is unshakeable.

We must continue to show that we are the arsenal of democracy.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley is a Democrat who represents Illinois’ 5th Congressional District.

