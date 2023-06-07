The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Bear may have been spotted in Gurnee, police say

Authorities received reports that a black bear had been spotted near Gurnee Mills mall. The public is asked to call authorities and not interact with bears.

By  Christopher Placek | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Bear may have been spotted in Gurnee, police say
Screenshot_2023_06_08_at_4.07.09_PM.png

A video circulating on social media purports to show the black bear running through the parking lot of the Hunt Club KinderCare preschool.

Brian Durlak/Facebook

Gurnee police say a bear may have been spotted near Gurnee Mills mall on Wednesday.

Authorities said they were made aware of a possible bear sighting near the busy commercial intersection of Route 132 and Hunt Club Road about 8:45 a.m. A video circulating on social media purports to show the black bear running through the parking lot of the Hunt Club KinderCare preschool.

Police officers immediately checked the area, but the bear was nowhere to be found, officials said.

Related
Related
Related

Anyone who sees a bear should not approach it, but call the dispatch center at (847) 599-7000, extension 0, and they will respond to the area with local wildlife authorities.

For more on this story go to dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Dr. Francisco Martinez, served in Spanish Civil War before becoming a doctor to Spanish-speaking residents in Humboldt Park, dies at 105
Johnson extends 12 weeks of parental leave to CPS
Massive ‘fancy’ pigeon captured by volunteers on North Side
Return of Chonkosaurus: notorious turtle spotted on Chicago River
Joji headed to Chicago’s United Center with ‘Pandemonium’ tour
Boy, 14, shot to death across the street from where brother was critically wounded years before: ‘Kids feel trapped,’ their mother says
The Latest
Paco.jpg
Obituaries
Dr. Francisco Martinez, served in Spanish Civil War before becoming a doctor to Spanish-speaking residents in Humboldt Park, dies at 105
Some poor patients would pay Dr. Martinez in cheese they had received as federal food benefits.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, now a mayoral challenger, is shown on Sept. 30, 2022 outside Chicago Teachers Union headquarters after the street there was renamed Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way for the late CTU president.
City Hall
Johnson extends 12 weeks of parental leave to CPS
Five months ago, the CTU accused now-former Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked school leadership to give CPS employees the parental leave benefit.
By Fran Spielman
 
1496532867.jpg
Cubs
Cubs lose series to Angels as yoyo results continue
The Cubs starting pitching has been consistent lately, but that hasn’t translated to the winning streak the team needs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Film_Review___Past_Lives.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Past Lives’ a gorgeous meditation on chance and choices
Married woman reconnects with a childhood friend in Celine Song’s feature debut.
By Jocelyn Noveck | Associated Press
 
A pigeon that appears larger than usual is seen at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Chicago
Massive ‘fancy’ pigeon captured by volunteers on North Side
Pigeon experts say it is likely a domestic bird that escaped its home and is in danger of being gobbled up by a predator. It will be put up for adoption.
By Stefano Esposito and Mohammad Samra
 