Bear may have been spotted in Gurnee, police say
Authorities received reports that a black bear had been spotted near Gurnee Mills mall. The public is asked to call authorities and not interact with bears.
Gurnee police say a bear may have been spotted near Gurnee Mills mall on Wednesday.
Authorities said they were made aware of a possible bear sighting near the busy commercial intersection of Route 132 and Hunt Club Road about 8:45 a.m. A video circulating on social media purports to show the black bear running through the parking lot of the Hunt Club KinderCare preschool.
Police officers immediately checked the area, but the bear was nowhere to be found, officials said.
Anyone who sees a bear should not approach it, but call the dispatch center at (847) 599-7000, extension 0, and they will respond to the area with local wildlife authorities.
